Tropical Cyclone Alfred reveals 130-year-old shipwreck on Australia beach

DICKY BEACH, Australia – Here's something you don't see every day.

A ship that was driven ashore during a powerful storm more than 130 years ago in Australia was recently uncovered because of impacts from Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

The S.S. Dicky was beached in Caloundra along Queensland's Sunshine Coast in 1893. Despite efforts to salvage the shipwreck, that plan was eventually abandoned, according to the Sunshine Coast Council.

"A number of efforts were made to re-float the Dicky, but on each occasion, it beached and was eventually abandoned as a total wreck," the council wrote on its website.

The council said that the shipwreck has been an attraction to locals and travelers, but was badly eroded by another cyclone named Oswald in 2013.

"It continues to deteriorate and pose a safety risk, as remnants of the wreck are repeatedly exposed by erosion associated with natural processes," the council wrote.

Parts of the wreck were removed in 2015 due to safety concerns, but the rest remained below the tide line. However, the historic shipwreck sometimes becomes uncovered during extreme weather.

The S.S. Dicky appeared once again as Alfred, the first cyclone in about 50 years to impact the Sunshine Coast, hit the area.

A video shared by Melinda Koltai this week showed waves flowing over portions of the now-visible remnants of the Dicky due to the significant erosion from Tropical Cyclone Alfred.