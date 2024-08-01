‘Plucked us from death’: Couple rescued after floating in Gulf of Mexico for nearly 40 hours

MATAGORDA, Texas – Kim and Nathan Maker were saved last week after having gone missing during a diving expedition off the Texas coastline.

Hailing from Edmond, Oklahoma, the couple joined a diving crew and ventured about 15 miles off the coast of Matagorda, a town that lies about 100 miles south of Houston.

When it was time to return to shore, however, Kim Maker said various factors prevented them from reaching their dive site.

She said they were pulled from the dive line connected to their boat, and a strong current caused them to drift away from the boat until it was completely out of sight.

The hours passed, and day turned into night.

According to Nathan Maker, the couple tethered themselves to each other and, despite the uncertainty of a rescue and beginning to shiver in the water, tried to keep a positive attitude.

What complicated the situation was rainstorms that first night, which Nathan Maker said prevented any rescue efforts.

Another day came, and a second night fell. This time, the weather was clearer, allowing them to see a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft flying above.

"When we saw that plane, I lifted my flashlight and started to blink out ‘S.O.S.’ so they would know we're not an oil rig, we're not a fishing buoy. We are people down here," Kim Maker said. "And they saw us. It was incredible."

Then, a USCG boat came for the Makers to complete the next leg of the rescue.

"They literally plucked us from death," Nathan Maker said.

Once on the boat, the USCG provided the couple with water and warm blankets as they brought them back to shore.

The USCG said their crews searched more than 1,600 square miles to find the couple.