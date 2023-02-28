Snowmobiler death is Colorado's 7th avalanche fatality so far this season

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said they had recovered the body of a snowmobiler buried during an avalanche near La Manga pass on Saturday, the seventh avalanche death in Colorado this season.

The death is also the third since Feb. 25, according to the CAIC.

Officials say the snowmobiler, who hasn’t been identified, was riding with four other people when he was caught and buried in the avalanche near the Red Lakes trailhead.

The other snowmobilers reported the incident, and emergency crews from the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service and the Conejos County Search and Rescue began to look in the avalanche debris that evening.

The search continued on Sunday with the help of avalanche dog teams from the Wolf Creek Ski Area, members of the CAIC and members of the community.

The snowmobiler’s body was finally recovered around midday Monday.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the rider’s family and friends," the CAIC said in a statement.

In a Facebook post, the CAIC said the avalanche danger would increase on Tuesday. By Wednesday, very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to develop for portions of Colorado's central and southern mountains.