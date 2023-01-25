Search

Watch: Security camera shows tornado hitting a Texas community center

The Deer Park, Texas, tornado that ripped through the southeast Houston suburb on Tuesday was rated an EF-3, having winds up to 144 mph.

Security camera footage shows the moments the Deer Park, Texas, tornado overtook the community center during Tuesday's severe storms.

Roofing was seen thrown from the twister, debris flew through the air, and the flags whipped from the storm.

The tornado that ripped through the southeast Houston suburb on Tuesday was rated an EF-3, having winds up to 144 mph. 

LOOK AT THE DAMAGE CAUSED BY STORMS IN THE HOUSTON AREA

The Storm Prediction Center said they received initial reports of 2 dozen from Texas through the Florida Panhandle.

The National Weather Service in Houston says that this tornado prompted the office's first Tornado Emergency. 

The twister that moved through Deer Park, Texas, is the first EF-3 tornado on record to hit Harris County. 

Deer Park Tornado

A community center in Deer Park, Texas, was hit by a tornado Tuesday.

(City of Deer Park / FOX Weather)

