Watch: Massive wedge tornado tears across Nebraska landscape

BINGHAM, Neb. – A jaw-dropping video captured a massive wedge tornado tearing through Nebraska over the weekend.

It happened in the Nebraska Sandhills near Bingham and Ashby on Sunday and was captured by storm chaser Melanie Metz.

Even wilder? The Nebraska State Patrol reported that this beast of a tornado actually derailed an empty coal train in Ashby. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

Sunday was a busy day for twisters in the Cornhusker State, with at least 10 reports. One supercell thunderstorm even tracked for over 75 miles, spawning tornadoes. If that wasn't enough, there were also reports of some seriously large hail – we're talking "apple"-sized.

The FOX Forecast Center said more supercell thunderstorms are forecast for Monday. They could pack a punch with very large hail, damaging winds and strong tornadoes. The greatest risk for intense, long-lasting tornadoes extends into the evening.

A significant portion of the country, over 45 million people spanning from Texas to the Upper Midwest, is under the threat of severe weather.