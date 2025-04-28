Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Massive wedge tornado tears across Nebraska landscape

A massive wedge tornado was caught on video spinning across the Nebraska landscape near the communities of Bingham and Ashby on Sunday. The FOX Forecast Center said more supercell thunderstorms are forecast for Monday.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
A massive wedge tornado was caught on video spinning across the Nebraska landscape near the communities of Bingham and Ashby on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Watch: Massive wedge tornado spins across Nebraska landscape

A massive wedge tornado was caught on video spinning across the Nebraska landscape near the communities of Bingham and Ashby on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

BINGHAM, Neb. – A jaw-dropping video captured a massive wedge tornado tearing through Nebraska over the weekend.

It happened in the Nebraska Sandhills near Bingham and Ashby on Sunday and was captured by storm chaser Melanie Metz.

A massive wedge tornado tore through the Nebraska Sandhills on Sunday.

A massive wedge tornado tore through the Nebraska Sandhills on Sunday.

(Melanie Metz Storm Chasing)

Even wilder? The Nebraska State Patrol reported that this beast of a tornado actually derailed an empty coal train in Ashby. Thankfully, nobody was injured. 

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

An empty coal train was thrown off its tracks in Ashby, Nebraska, during a Tornado Warning on Sunday. Footage from Alyssa James shows dark storm clouds looming over Nebraska State Highway 2.

Watch: Possible tornado blows train off tracks in Nebraska

An empty coal train was thrown off its tracks in Ashby, Nebraska, during a Tornado Warning on Sunday. Footage from Alyssa James shows dark storm clouds looming over Nebraska State Highway 2.

Sunday was a busy day for twisters in the Cornhusker State, with at least 10 reports. One supercell thunderstorm even tracked for over 75 miles, spawning tornadoes.  If that wasn't enough, there were also reports of some seriously large hail – we're talking "apple"-sized.

The FOX Forecast Center said more supercell thunderstorms are forecast for Monday. They could pack a punch with very large hail, damaging winds and strong tornadoes. The greatest risk for intense, long-lasting tornadoes extends into the evening. 

A significant portion of the country, over 45 million people spanning from Texas to the Upper Midwest, is under the threat of severe weather.

Tags
Loading...