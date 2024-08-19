Photos: 2 men rescued from jetty along Jersey Shore as Hurricane Ernesto brings dangerous rip currents

BARNEGAT LIGHT, N.J. – Two men found themselves in a perilous situation on a jetty along the Jersey Shore due to the impact of Hurricane Ernesto's hazardous rip currents.

Ernesto first became a hurricane last week after swooping by Puerto Rico and then making landfall in Bermuda. Over the weekend, Ernesto brought deadly beach conditions to the U.S. East Coast, including claiming two lives in South Carolina from powerful rip currents .

On Sunday, the Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 in New Jersey praised the "great inter-agency work" that led to the successful rescue of two men in the water near Barnegat Light State Park after they became stuck at the end of the South Jetty. Authorities deployed multiple resources, including two jet skis, the U.S. Coast Guard and their helicopter.

One volunteer firefighter skillfully swam to the nearby rocky area, where they assisted the two victims, guiding them up a light post. As a result, the Coast Guard swimmer was able to descend and successfully rescue the men in distress.

One man sustained minor injuries, while the other was uninjured.

Ernesto will have lasting impacts along the U.S. East Coast early this week, forecasters warn. Beachgoers should be aware of the risk of strong rip currents along the Atlantic beaches .

The National Weather Service issued High Surf Advisories for coastal Maine and New Hampshire through Monday night. Large breaking waves between 5 and 7 feet will create hazardous surf conditions.