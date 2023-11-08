Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Army veteran rebuilds home after historic flooding in Vermont

The flooding event in July is second only to the Vermont flood of 1927, the greatest natural disaster in the state's history. The Army veteran now works to rebuild his home in time for the holidays.

By Katie Byrne , Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Over the summer, the Green Mountain State experienced its worst flooding event in nearly 100 years. Vermont resident and veteran Nate Cloutier had his home destroyed by the flood and is still working to make it ready for Christmas. Nov. 8, 2023. 02:51

Veteran rebuilds home after historic flooding in Vermont

Over the summer, the Green Mountain State experienced its worst flooding event in nearly 100 years. Vermont resident and veteran Nate Cloutier had his home destroyed by the flood and is still working to make it ready for Christmas. Nov. 8, 2023.

LAMOILLE COUNTY, Vt. – Nate Cloutier had his Vermont home destroyed in July when the worst flooding event in nearly 100 years hit the state.

Up to 9 inches of rain fell in parts of the state, causing rivers to surge and flood streets, homes and businesses. The event is second only to the Vermont flood of 1927, the greatest natural disaster in the state's history.

MONTPELIER, VT - JULY, 11: Flooding in downtown Montpelier, Vermont on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Vermont has been under a State of Emergency since Sunday evening as heavy rains continued through Tuesday morning causing flooding across the state.

Flooding in downtown Montpelier, Vermont on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. 

( John Tully for The Washington Post / Getty Images)

The July flood filled Cloutier’s home with one foot of water and, after the water receded, left behind a layer of sludge measuring about six inches deep.

DEADLY FLOODWATERS RECEDING IN VERMONT AFTER NEAR-HISTORIC RIVER CRESTS TOPPED ONLY BY GREAT FLOOD ON 1927

Four months after the disaster, Cloutier has been working to rebuild his home. He said some friends, including one from his Army days, came by to help clean up the mess.

In addition to destroying his home, the floodwater also destroyed many irreplaceable items, such as his belongings while in the Army and his grandfather’s Navy uniform from World War II.

Daylight drone video shows catastrophic flooding submerging downtown Montpelier, Vermont

Vermont’s capital, Montpelier, was underwater Tuesday morning. Storm chaser Brandon Clement with Live Storms Media captured daylight video answering questions for anyone wondering the scale of the flooding in the historic downtown district. The area is closed until at least noon EDT.

(Brandon Clement / LSM / FOX Weather)

Cloutier said that being in the military has been a pivotal part of his life.

"It's made me the man I am today," he told FOX Weather multimedia journalist Katie Byne. "It's given me those core values, and I was always proud to wear the uniform."

VERMONT FLOODING DESTROYS VETERAN'S FAMILY PHOTOS, GRANDFATHER'S WORLD WAR II UNIFORM

However, as he works to rebuild and renovate his home after the historic flood, Cloutier is reminded of the injuries he sustained while deployed. He noted how he was hit with an IED, or improvised explosive device, while in Iraq.

"I hurt my back and my neck, and it's tough," he said. "I push through, and as we always say in the Army, embrace the suck. So, I'm embracing a lot of suck right now."

Damage from flooding is seen in Barre, Vermont, on July 13, 2023.

Damage from flooding is seen in Barre, Vermont, on July 13, 2023.

(Katie Byrne / FOX Weather)

Cloutier continues to do the work by himself as finding contractors has been difficult, given the high demand from a number of Vermont residents looking for help to fix their damaged homes.

FOX CORPORATION JOINS U.S.VETS IN CAMPAIGN TO COMBAT THE VETERAN HOMELESS CRISIS

As a one-man Army, Cloutier aims to bring his home to a condition that would allow him to host Christmas for his family.

"They're all asking if we're going to have Christmas, ‘When are we going to put up the tree?’" he said. "So, that's like my motivation for all that."

Part of Cloutier's home, as it is being rebuilt and renovated.

Part of Cloutier's home, as it is being rebuilt and renovated.

(Nate Cloutier / FOX Weather)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

He has spent about $40,000 on repairs and said all the work will be completed by 2025. 

Tags
Loading...