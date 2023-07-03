Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles Anchorage, Alaska
The earthquake was reported just outside Eagle River, Alaska, around 6:47 a.m. AKDT and was at a depth of about 17.5 miles. Eagle River is about 15 miles northeast of Anchorage.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook parts of Alaska on Monday morning, including Anchorage.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was reported just outside Eagle River, Alaska, around 6:47 a.m. AKDT and was at a depth of about 17.5 miles. Eagle River is about 15 miles northeast of Anchorage.
TSUNAMI DETECTION ALONG THE PACIFIC RING OF FIRE GETS A BOOST FROM NEW SATELLITE TECHNOLOGY
More than 1,600 people reported shaking to the USGS, varying from weak to moderate.
The NWS National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said this earthquake had no tsunami threat.