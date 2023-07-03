Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles Anchorage, Alaska

The earthquake was reported just outside Eagle River, Alaska, around 6:47 a.m. AKDT and was at a depth of about 17.5 miles. Eagle River is about 15 miles northeast of Anchorage.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East. 02:25

Why earthquakes are felt differently in the US

While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook parts of Alaska on Monday morning, including Anchorage.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was reported just outside Eagle River, Alaska, around 6:47 a.m. AKDT and was at a depth of about 17.5 miles. Eagle River is about 15 miles northeast of Anchorage.

TSUNAMI DETECTION ALONG THE PACIFIC RING OF FIRE GETS A BOOST FROM NEW SATELLITE TECHNOLOGY

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was reported near Eagle River, Alaska, on Monday, July 3, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

More than 1,600 people reported shaking to the USGS, varying from weak to moderate.

7 FACTS ABOUT EARTHQUAKES

The NWS National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said this earthquake had no tsunami threat.

Tags
Loading.