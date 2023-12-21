Magnitude 6.3 earthquake reported off Alaska's coast

ADAK, Alaska – A strong earthquake was reported off the coast of Alaska early Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the magnitude 6.3 earthquake was reported just before 5 a.m. local time.

The USGS said the earthquake’s epicenter was about 66 miles southeast of Adak, Alaska, at a depth of about 20 miles.

There have been no initial reports of damage due to the earthquake, and the USGS said there is no risk of a tsunami in Alaska, Hawaii or the West Coast of the U.S.