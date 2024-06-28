Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocks coastal Peru

LIMA, Peru — A strong magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook much of Peru early Friday morning, briefly triggering local tsunami worries and sending some residents into the streets as houses shook.

The quake struck along the coast just off the coast a few miles west of Atiquipa at 12:36 a.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

So far, there are no reports of anyone killed, according to Reuters, citing government officials. Meanwhile, eight people have been hospitalized, reports Peru’s Ministry of Health.

Another government official told a local radio station some "material" damage had been reported in some districts and residents had left their homes in fear, but he had heard no reports of death or injury, Reuters said.

Following the earthquake, Arequipa was hit by four aftershocks of 4 to 4.6 magnitude, causing some landslides on local roads, Reuters reported.

Local officials reported a minor tsunami in the wake of the quake, with waves measuring as high as 16 inches (40 cm) in the port of Chala, according to ASISMET. There was no tsunami threat to the U.S. West Coast nor Hawaii.