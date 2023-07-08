Watch how animals at the nation’s zoos are beating the summer heat and staying cool

The extreme summer heat is here, and zoos around the country are not only working to keep visitors safe but also helping the animals cool down during the oppressive temperatures.

States from the Southwest to Florida have endured days of heat waves that have sent feels-like temperatures well above 100 degrees.

July is typically the country’s warmest month of the year, and it is common for entire regions to be under a giant ridge of high pressure which is commonly called a heat dome.

Many communities see thermometer readings reach the 90s with humidity values that can make the day feel a lot warmer.

Depending on the species, extreme heat can cause significant stress on animals, from tiny critters to large livestock.

"So, we look at all the individual animals, at their natural behavior, their history, and even if they are very old or young to determine how they’ll handle the heat. And then we make adjustments to make it cooler for them," said Keith Zdrojewski, senior mammal curator at the Dallas Zoo.

Zdrojewski said the Dallas Zoo employs a variety of responses to keep the animals cool during the hot months.

Besides bringing the animals indoors for air conditioning, zookeepers turn to pools, ice and other cool treats to help lower body temperatures and make enrichment games for all to enjoy.

Here’s how a few zoos across the country are dealing with the hot weather.

Brookfield (Illinois) Zoo

Many animals were recently given patriotic-themed treats at the Brookfield Zoo outside of Chicago to help beat the heat.

Polar bears, grizzly bears and even seals appeared to enjoy the treats over the Fourth of July holiday.

The zoo said its animal care specialists are always trying out new ways to physically and mentally stimulate the animals.

The California sea lions appeared to enjoy their patriotic icy treat that even came along with fish.

Temperatures over the Independence Day week reached the 90s in the Windy City.

Houston Zoo

Zookeepers at Houston Zoo have been paying close attention to the thermometer, which has reached at least 91 degrees or warmer 85 percent of the month, so far.

The Houston Zoo has many have indoor rooms where animals can beat the heat in air conditioning if it gets too hot outside.

Team members recently took video of Claud, a giant black bear, enjoying the cool water in his habitat and sea lions searching through some icy treats.

Dallas Zoo

At the Lone Star State’s largest zoo, Dallas Zoo staff have resorted to popsicles, water features, and even adjusting operating hours to try to beat the heat.

Zookeepers said every animal has access to ways to try to stay cool.

"The animals can choose which area they want to be in. Some areas have AC, blowers, sprinklers or misters, but it all depends on the species," Zdrojewski said.

The park is opening up earlier in the morning so both the animals and guests can avoid some of the extreme heat during the late afternoon.