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Young great white shark 'Nori' marks major milestone off New Jersey coast as first tagged shark to move north

The young white shark could continue her journey north and push back into Canadian waters like where she was tagged, but only time will tell.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
Nori was tagged by OCEARCH in collaboration with the Tancook Islands Marine Field Station off Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia, in October 2025.  03:33

Watch: OCEARCH tags young white shark Nori off Canadian coast

Nori was tagged by OCEARCH in collaboration with the Tancook Islands Marine Field Station off Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia, in October 2025. 

A young white shark named Nori is making big moves in the Atlantic, marking a significant moment for white shark seasonal migration this year. 

Tagged by research nonprofit OCEARCH in October 2025 off Nova Scotia, Nori's name means seaweed in Japanese. 

YOUNG GREAT WHITE SHARK SPOTTED OFF THE COAST OF THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE

The white shark is young, weighing 423 pounds and is 8 feet, 10 inches long, according to OCEARCH. 

Nori as she's released after being tagged by OCEARCH in Oct. 2025.

Nori as she's released after being tagged by OCEARCH in Oct. 2025.

(OCEARCH / FOX Weather)

Nori is OCEARCH's first tagged white shark to make the move up north for the season, in search of cooler waters. 

"Juvenile white sharks are not typically among the first sharks to begin this northward movement, making Nori’s early migration particularly interesting to follow," said OCEARCH Senior Scientist John Tyminski. 

Nori was tracked moving from the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where she has hung out for several months, to being tracked up in New Jersey in recent days. 

'HATTERAS HANGOUT': WHY DO WHITE SHARKS TEND TO LINGER AROUND THE NORTH CAROLINA OUTER BANKS?

The Outer Banks are a favorite hang out for white sharks like Nori. OCEARCH said the reason for this is likely because of ocean upwelling and temperature changes in the water. 

The young white shark could continue her journey north and push back into Canadian waters like where she was tagged, but only time will tell. 

An OCEARCH and Tancook Islands Marine Field team tagging Nori, a young white shark, off Mahone Bay in Nova Scotia in Oct. 2025.

An OCEARCH and Tancook Islands Marine Field team tagging Nori, a young white shark, off Mahone Bay in Nova Scotia in Oct. 2025. 

(OCEARCH / FOX Weather)

By looking at OCEARCH's global shark tracker, it's clear that most of their tagged sharks are still hanging out in the Gulf, in the Atlantic around Florida or up in the Outer Banks. 

OCEARCH TRACKER LIGHTS UP AS WHITE SHARKS SURGE ALONG EAST COAST AND GULF

To keep up with Nori and 400+ other ocean animals in real time, check out the free OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker app.

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