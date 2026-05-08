Young great white shark 'Nori' marks major milestone off New Jersey coast as first tagged shark to move north

A young white shark named Nori is making big moves in the Atlantic, marking a significant moment for white shark seasonal migration this year.

Tagged by research nonprofit OCEARCH in October 2025 off Nova Scotia, Nori's name means seaweed in Japanese.

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The white shark is young, weighing 423 pounds and is 8 feet, 10 inches long, according to OCEARCH.

Nori is OCEARCH's first tagged white shark to make the move up north for the season, in search of cooler waters.

"Juvenile white sharks are not typically among the first sharks to begin this northward movement, making Nori’s early migration particularly interesting to follow," said OCEARCH Senior Scientist John Tyminski.

🦈 WHITE SHARK NORI MAKES EARLY MOVE NORTH



Juvenile white shark Nori has moved north from the Outer Banks into waters off New Jersey, making her the first tagged white shark on the Global Shark Tracker to begin this year’s seasonal northward movement. pic.twitter.com/vxgkCZ4QWq — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) May 7, 2026

Nori was tracked moving from the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where she has hung out for several months, to being tracked up in New Jersey in recent days.

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The Outer Banks are a favorite hang out for white sharks like Nori. OCEARCH said the reason for this is likely because of ocean upwelling and temperature changes in the water.

The young white shark could continue her journey north and push back into Canadian waters like where she was tagged, but only time will tell.

By looking at OCEARCH's global shark tracker, it's clear that most of their tagged sharks are still hanging out in the Gulf, in the Atlantic around Florida or up in the Outer Banks.

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