Where to see the 'ring of fire' in California during the annular solar eclipse

A slice of Northern California is in the path of the Oct. 14 annular solar eclipse, making the "ring of fire" visible for a corner of the Golden State during the maximum eclipse.

California is one of nine states along the path of the maximum eclipse, which stretches from Oregon to Texas. The peak solar eclipse will be visible in California from the northeastern border with Oregon, running through the state to the state line with Utah.

Here's what you need to know about viewing the 2023 annular solar eclipse in California.

What is an annular eclipse?

An annular eclipse is not a total eclipse, as the Moon doesn’t entirely block the Sun’s light – only 90%. An annular eclipse happens when the Moon is at the farthest point in its orbit of Earth. During the maximum eclipse, known as annularity, the light from the Sun peaks out around the Moon, creating the "ring of fire" the annular eclipse is known for.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, you will need to wear special eclipse glasses during the entirety of the annular eclipse. Taking the glasses off at any point, even during the maximum eclipse, is unsafe.

Where can I see the 'ring of fire' in California?

There is no better time to enjoy the outdoors than to witness an astronomical event like an eclipse. Northern California offers some scenic locations to see the "ring of fire."

Goose Lake in California and Oregon, as well as areas inside the Modoc National Forest, are part of the 125-mile-wide October eclipse path.

The communities of Willow Ranch, Davis Creek and Alturas will be along the path of annularity.

When is the solar eclipse in California?

In the U.S., the eclipse begins in Oregon at 8:06 a.m. PDT and ends in southeastern Texas at 1:33 p.m. CDT.

When the eclipse starts and ends will vary by only a few minutes across California, but a partial eclipse will be visible across the state a few minutes after 8 a.m.

The "ring of fire" will be on display in Alturas for just less than 2 minutes beginning at 9:20 a.m.

The final moments of a partial eclipse will end by 10:45 a.m. in California.

What will the weather be like in California for the annular eclipse?

Historical weather shows that viewers in Northern California will likely have chilly temperatures for the morning of the solar eclipse.

The average high temperature on Oct. 14 in Alturas is 67 degrees, with an average low of 30 degrees.

The average first freeze of fall for Alturas happens Sept. 1 and on Sept. 19 for Klamath Falls, Oregon, according to the National Weather Service.