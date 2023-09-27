Where to view the 'ring of fire' in Oregon during the October annular solar eclipse

EUGENE, Ore. – Coastal Oregon and the Pacific Northwest will be the first stop for the "ring of fire" during the annular solar eclipse in October.

Oregon is the first of nine states along the path of the maximum eclipse, which stretches from Coos Bay, Oregon, to southeast Texas on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Here's what you need to know about viewing the 2023 annular solar eclipse in Oregon.

What is an annular eclipse?

An annular eclipse is not a total eclipse, as the Moon doesn’t entirely block the Sun’s light – only 90%. An annular eclipse happens when the Moon is at its farthest point in its orbit of Earth. During the maximum eclipse, the light from the Sun peaks out around the Moon, creating the "ring of fire" the annular eclipse is known for.

UTAH'S CANYONLANDS NATIONAL PARK PREPARES FOR OCTOBER SOLAR ECLIPSE CROWDS

Unlike a total solar eclipse, you will need to wear special eclipse glasses during the entirety of the annular eclipse. Taking the glasses off at any point, even during the maximum eclipse, is unsafe.

Where can I see the ‘ring of fire’ in Oregon?

If you're watching the eclipse in Oregon, you have many options to be along the path of maximum eclipse, and the entire state will experience at least a partial eclipse.

Unless you are on a boat, among the first to witness the "ring of fire" will be central coastal Oregon, including Coos Bay, Florence and Myrtle Point.

The eclipse path includes areas further inland, such as Eugene and Medford.

Several National Parks are included on the annular solar eclipse path, including Crater Lake National Park in Oregon.

Closer to the southeast state line, Klamath Falls and the entirety of the Oregon-California-Nevada border will be under the path of the greatest eclipse.

When is the solar eclipse in Oregon?

The eclipse in the U.S. begins in Oregon just after 8 a.m. PDT and ends in southeastern Texas at 1:33 p.m. CDT.

Partial eclipse views and the "ring of fire" will vary by a few minutes for those in Oregon further east along the eclipse path.

The maximum eclipse, when 90% of the Sun is covered, happens at 9:18 a.m. PDT in Eugene, and the partial eclipse ends at 10:39 a.m. PDT. Crater Lake National Park and Klamath Falls will see the maximum eclipse at 9:19 a.m. PDT.

What will the weather be like in Oregon for the annular eclipse?

More than two weeks ahead of the Oct. 14 eclipse, it's still too early for an exact forecast. However, historical weather shows that viewers in Oregon have a range of temperatures to prepare for depending on where they hope to watch the solar eclipse.

Historical weather data for Oct. 14 from the National Weather Service in Medford shows an average high temperature of 75 degrees and an average low of 44 degrees. Meanwhile, Klamath Falls sees an average high temperature of 67 degrees with an average low of 31 degrees.

Fog could be a concern for those in Oregon. Heading to a higher elevation may give you a better chance to see the "ring of fire" with your eclipse glasses.