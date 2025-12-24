Watch: Tourists come face-to-face with massive grizzly bear in Banff National Park

ALBERTA, Canada – Tourists got the thrill of a lifetime while visiting Canada's Banff National Park. Visitors hiking along the Johnston Canyon trail came face-to-face with a grizzly bear.

Newly released video shows the grizzly bear walking down a flight of stairs before lumbering towards the tourists.

WATCH: TOURIST GETS UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL WITH GRIZZLY BEAR IN YELLOWSTONE

The video shows the surprised look on the hikers' faces as they back away from the grizzly. Another video recorded shortly after, shows the bear roaming in the parking lot of restaurants along the trail.

According to Parks Canada, there are about 65 grizzly bears in the 2,500-square-mile park. Just five days prior, another sighting of a grizzly bear was spotted along the trail.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The grizzly encounters prompted Banff National Park to remind visitors that bears remain active in the park, taking to Facebook with these important tips: