Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Watch: Horse gets airlifted by helicopter, rescued after muddy misadventure

The Italian National Fire and Rescue Service, Vigili del Fuoco, came to the rescue when a horse became stuck in the mud in Roncofreddo, Italy.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
A horse is airlifted to safety after becoming stuck in the mud in Roncofreddo, Italy.

WATCH: Muddy misadventure leads to airlifted horse rescue

A horse is airlifted to safety after becoming stuck in the mud in Roncofreddo, Italy.

Roncofreddo, Italy- The Italian National Fire and Rescue Service, Vigili del Fuoco, came to the rescue when a horse became stuck in the mud in Roncofreddo, Italy.

A horse becomes stuck in the in Roncofreddo, Italy.

A horse becomes stuck in the mud in Roncofreddo, Italy.

(Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Vigili del Fuoco captured the whole rescue on camera, as they carefully airlifted the horse to safety. 

WATCH: FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE CALIFORNIA FARM ANIMALS FROM FEET OF MUD

In the video, you can see the horse immobile on its side in the mud. 

The firefighters then meticulously get the horse into the net and hoist it to the helicopter. Later on, you can see the horse landing on the grass.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The firefighters shared that the horse was "evaluated by veterinarians and sedated before carrying out the delicate rescue transport."

Tags
Loading...