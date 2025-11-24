Watch: Horse gets airlifted by helicopter, rescued after muddy misadventure

Roncofreddo, Italy- The Italian National Fire and Rescue Service, Vigili del Fuoco, came to the rescue when a horse became stuck in the mud in Roncofreddo, Italy.

Vigili del Fuoco captured the whole rescue on camera, as they carefully airlifted the horse to safety.

WATCH: FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE CALIFORNIA FARM ANIMALS FROM FEET OF MUD

In the video, you can see the horse immobile on its side in the mud.

The firefighters then meticulously get the horse into the net and hoist it to the helicopter. Later on, you can see the horse landing on the grass.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The firefighters shared that the horse was "evaluated by veterinarians and sedated before carrying out the delicate rescue transport."