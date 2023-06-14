Firefighters rescue dog that jumped 34 feet from tower in Connecticut state park

BANTAM, Conn. – A dog is recovering after plumping from a tower at a Connecticut state park.

Firefighters with the Bantam Fire Company were called just after 3:30 p.m. Monday to Mount Tom State Park after the canine jumped 34 feet and was unable to walk.

Neighboring fire departments were brought for additional manpower and equipment to rescue the dog from the trail. Once crews reached the dog, they were able to stabilize the animal, but it needed to be carried to the bottom.

After an hour of trekking through the woods, firefighters managed to exit safely with the dog and his owner.

The dog was then taken to a nearby veterinary hospital for an evaluation.

"We’re happy to report the dog has been examined and has no life-threatening injuries," Bantam firefighters said.