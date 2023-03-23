Watch: Firefighters rescue California farm animals from feet of mud

MUSCOY, Calif. – The San Bernardino County Fire Department was called to an animal rescue Wednesday after 17 large farm animals were trapped in mud.

The 12th atmospheric river-fueled storm of the season dumped inches of rain on the already saturated farm pens leading to cows, horses and bulls being trapped in feet of mud. The cows and bulls were wading through thick mud up to their bellies.

One animal died, officials said.

About two dozen fire and animal control personnel were able to pull some of the stuck animals to solid ground. Crews had to load the cows and bulls onto a large, rigid sheet and slide the animal across the soft mud.

Spreading the animal's weight over a larger surface put less strain on it.

The cows were seen trying to shake free of the restraints, while their mud-caked bodies pulled against the rescuers.

Crews were able to rescue six of the animals before calling in heavy equipment. A skid steer loader had to clear a path for 11 more animals.

Animal control took the large animals to a local animal shelter to be examined by a veterinarian.

The storm hit the rest of California hard as well with strong winds, flooding rain and mountain snow. Mile after mile of farmland lie underwater after record rains overpowered levees. Landslides blocked roads and kept the California Department of Transportation busy.

