Be on the lookout: Sick and dead squirrels in California park trigger concerns among residents

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Visitors at a popular Los Angeles park are being urged to avoid the squirrels after a wildlife alert was posted along its trails.

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A notice was posted at Runyon Canyon Park in the Hollywood Hills, cautioning hikers about "sick, lethargic and deceased squirrels" that have recently been observed in and around the area.

The warning signs were placed along several popular hiking trails and also shared in a community Facebook group, Friends of Runyon Canyon.

The alert warned park-goers to look out for squirrels that appear lethargic or unsteady, show erratic or disoriented behavior or are found dead on or near the trails.

RESIDENTS HAVE BEEN ADVISED TO CONTACT PARK RANGERS IF THEY SPOT ANY SICK OR DEAD SQUIRRELS.

To protect visitors, the notice advises the public to avoid touching any affected animals, keep pets on a leash and away from wildlife, avoid feeding squirrels and to wash hands after visiting the park.

Residents have been advised to contact park rangers if they spot any sick or dead squirrels.

Users of the Friends of Runyon Canyon Facebook group were shocked and concerned when they saw the alert.

In response to a video about the warning that was shared in the group, one user commented, "bubonic plague?"

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Another said, "saw a sick one at Griffith Park yesterday."

One user even joked by commenting, "I’ve sometimes been considered an erratic, disoriented squirrel — especially by the time I get to the top of Runyon…but seriously, thanks for the heads-up. We’ll be on the lookout."

The City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks told FOX Weather that they have not issued or posted any official health alert regarding squirrels in Runyon Canyon Park.

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However, the department's officials are working with the Urban Ecologist team to monitor the situation and have filed a report with the State of California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"Our maintenance team has been alerted and will continue to monitor this situation, but at this time we do not believe there is an ongoing emergency," an official from the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks said.

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It is recommended that if residents happen to observe any cases of sick or distressed wildlife, to report them to the state’s Wildlife Mortality Report.

For more information or concerns regarding wildlife health in Los Angeles parks, contact the Department of Recreation or visit their official website.