Video: Wallaby on the run makes for interesting call for Colorado sheriff's deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.– Two sheriff's deputies in Colorado responded to a career-first call when a wallaby got loose from its home in a local neighborhood.

Body camera video from the incident on Jan. 29 shows Douglas County deputies outside a home where the owners of the wallaby were trying to corral it back inside their house.

As the wallaby hopped back into the house, a sheriff's deputy asked what the animal's name was.

"Charlie!" both of the wallaby's owners said simultaneously.

Another sheriff's deputy told the owners that one of their neighbors made the call, and the sheriff's dispatch didn't know how to categorize the call.

Inside the house, everyone is getting friendly with Charlie, petting the marsupial.

"Charlie, you're a little escape artist," one of the deputies said.

One of the deputies pet Charlie, saying the wallaby was very soft.

In another clip, one of the wallaby's owners handed a piece of dried mango to one of the deputies.

"He cannot resist mango," she told the deputy.

The deputy held out the mango to Charlie, who hopped over and ate it from his hand.

"Hopefully that was the most fun call you've had today," the owner said to the deputies.

"That's one of the most unique calls I have been to in my entire career," the deputy said in response.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Charlie has his own Instagram and is very well-known.

"You really don’t know what a day on patrol will bring at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office," the office said in a social media post. "From routine calls to the unexpected (and occasionally adorable), our deputies are always ready—no matter what hops their way."