Photos: Police officer jumps to the rescue of injured pelican in Florida

TREASURE ISLAND, Flo. — An unusual animal rescue had officers scrambling to help an injured pelican in Florida earlier this week.

City officials said a police officer heard the bird call — literally — and turned into a pelican whisperer. It happened near R Bar on 108th Avenue.

The officer swooped in, brought the injured young pelican to safety and got it into the hands of Seaside Seabird Sanctuary for some "top-tier TLC."

"Just another 'break-tacular' day in Treasure Island…but this one was definitely for the birds!" the City of Treasure Island said on social media.

It marks the second unusual rescue for police officers in Treasure Island this week. Police also rescued a cold-stunned turtle in the area on Feb. 2.

The turtle was half-buried in the sand and appeared to have washed up during high tide when it was hit by a sudden chill and was too weak to move.

Just last week, Florida experienced extreme cold that broke records and caused power disruptions.

The arctic air that gripped much of the eastern U.S . surged south, setting at least 15 record-low temperatures across the Sunshine State. The cold was even accompanied by some rare snowflakes in the Tampa Bay area.

