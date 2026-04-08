See it: Meteor caught streaking across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut skies in broad daylight

NEW YORK — A meteor was seen streaking across the sky in the New York tri-state area in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon, amid what NASA calls peak fireball season.

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An eagle-eyed skywatcher captured video of the space rock hurtling above North Branford, Connecticut.

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According to NASA, the meteor was first detected 48 miles above the Atlantic Ocean over Mastic Beach on New York's Long Island, traveling more than 100 miles in the upper atmosphere before disintegrating 27 miles above Galloway, New Jersey, just north of Atlantic City.

This comes after recent meteor sightings last month in Ohio and California.

This uptick in shooting star sightings happens annually from February through April, with an average of 10 to 30 percent more fireballs than the rest of the year, according to the space agency.

Scientists haven't developed a conclusive explanation for this phenomenon.

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Some astronomers speculate that Earth passes through more debris at this time of year.