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See it: Meteor caught streaking across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut skies in broad daylight

According to NASA, the meteor was first detected 48 miles above the Atlantic Ocean over Mastic Beach on New York's Long Island, traveling more than 100 miles in the upper atmosphere before disintegrating 27 miles above Galloway, New Jersey, just north of Atlantic City.

By Julian Atienza
Source FOX Weather
An eagle-eyed skywatcher captured a meteor streaking above North Branford, Connecticut Tuesday afternoon. 00:23

Watch: Meteor streaks over North Branford, Connecticut

An eagle-eyed skywatcher captured a meteor streaking above North Branford, Connecticut Tuesday afternoon.

NEW YORK — A meteor was seen streaking across the sky in the New York tri-state area in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon, amid what NASA calls peak fireball season.

'FIREBALL SEASON' EXPLAINED: WHY METEORS ARE LIGHTING UP SKIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

  • An eagle-eyed skywatcher captured video of the space rock hurtling above North Branford, Connecticut.
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    An eagle-eyed skywatcher captured video of the space rock hurtling above North Branford, Connecticut, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (Mark Kirschner)

  • A fisherman watches a meteor during the Draconid meteor shower over Howick rocks in Northumberland.
    Image 2 of 4

    A fisherman watches a meteor during the Draconid meteor shower over Howick rocks in Northumberland. Picture date: Sunday October 10, 2021.  (Owen Humphreys/PA Images)

  • Image 3 of 4

    A meteor streaks across the sky in California on Sunday, March 22, 2026. (Toby Beetz via American Meteor Society)

  • NWS employee captures video of meteor over Pittsburgh.
    Image 4 of 4

    NWS employee captures video of meteor over Pittsburgh. (Jared Rackley/NWS Pittsburgh)

An eagle-eyed skywatcher captured video of the space rock hurtling above North Branford, Connecticut.

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According to NASA, the meteor was first detected 48 miles above the Atlantic Ocean over Mastic Beach on New York's Long Island, traveling more than 100 miles in the upper atmosphere before disintegrating 27 miles above Galloway, New Jersey, just north of Atlantic City.

This comes after recent meteor sightings last month in Ohio and California.

The fourth meteor in one week was spotted streaking across the night sky from Warren, Michigan, on Monday night. 00:08

Fourth meteor in one week streaks across Michigan sky

The fourth meteor in one week was spotted streaking across the night sky from Warren, Michigan, on Monday night.

This uptick in shooting star sightings happens annually from February through April, with an average of 10 to 30 percent more fireballs than the rest of the year, according to the space agency.

Scientists haven't developed a conclusive explanation for this phenomenon.

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Some astronomers speculate that Earth passes through more debris at this time of year.

According to NASA, most meteors smaller than a football field break up as they hurtle through the atmosphere and generally less than 5 percent of the original object makes it down to the ground.

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