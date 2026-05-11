Sewage stench: Beachgoers face foul smell as wastewater pollutes popular California coast

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Thousands of residents in San Diego are dealing with an awful stench emanating from the Tijuana River, posing health risks and the potential closure of Southern California’s best-known beaches.

The Tijuana River Valley, which lies between the City of Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, has been affected by untreated wastewater, which is beginning to affect businesses such as the upscale resort city of Coronado, California.

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The Hotel del Coronado, an iconic and astonishing venue with a long and rich history dating back to 1888, has long suffered from the foul stench.

The upscale resort has fallen victim to pollution due to millions of gallons of wastewater infiltrating the water along the beach every day.

"Untreated wastewater flows, contaminated sediment loads, and trash influxes plague the Tijuana River watershed, adversely impacting the affected environment, surrounding communities, and overall public health and safety of the region," a statement from the California State Lands Commission reads.

This occurs because transboundary flows from Mexico into the U.S. regularly occur due to inadequate water infrastructure that becomes overwhelmed by wastewater, debris, and heavy rainfall.

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Untreated wastewater and sewage overflows impede public access to the coast, forcing beaches to close for prolonged periods due to fecal contamination and poor air and water quality.

In fact, the iconic Hotel del Coronado closed down for 129 days in 2025 due to this ongoing issue.

Recently, a member of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, Paloma Aguirre, has made numerous attempts to seek help from state government officials to declare a State of Emergency.

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"We aren’t just smelling a rotten egg odor; we are breathing in a gas that causes immediate sickness," Aguirre said.

"Our air is toxic. Our beaches are hazardous to our health. Our families feel trapped indoors," Aguirre said.

According to officials, wastewater from the city of Tijuana is supposed to be diverted before entering the Tijuana River Valley in California, then discharged five miles out into the ocean.

Thousands of people continue to suffer from poor air quality caused by Aerosolization and stenching pollutants carried through the water flows.

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As summer approaches, the issue could cause serious health and financial problems for thousands of Americans in the region.

People are calling on local, state and federal officials to take the necessary actions to solve the problem in the long term.

A plethora of agencies are involved in efforts to resolve and improve the many issues affecting water quality, air quality, infrastructure and public health, so Californians can safely enjoy the outdoors.

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President Trump has called upon Mexico to address the flow of untreated wastewater entering the U.S., posing a serious health risk to thousands of people.