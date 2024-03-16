Florida, Ohio law enforcement startled by gobbling culprits during traffic stops: 'I'm getting attacked'

VERMONT HEIGHTS, Fla. – Law enforcement officials have a solemn duty to ensure public safety and security, even in the face of unexpected challenges such as a group of mischievous turkeys who may resist.

Feathers were ruffled during a pair of traffic stops recently in Florida and Ohio as authorities came face-to-face with the winged culprits.

The first happened back on Feb. 29 as a deputy from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office in Florida had an unusual encounter with an irritated turkey he mistook for a chicken in the Vermont Heights neighborhood.

"Back up! Back up! Back up," Deputy Willie Carson could be heard commanding the turkeys.

"10-4. I'm getting attacked by a chicken right now," he continued in a conversation with dispatch over his radio. "I can't believe this is happening … of all the places you could come."

After a few minutes and a couple of interruptions, he completed the traffic stop and got into his car safely, the sheriff's office said.

Fowl play suspected …

A week later, on March 9, a pair of gobbling turkeys in Bay Village, Ohio, also proved there’s no such thing as a routine traffic stop for officers.

"Law enforcement nationwide face perils that the general public does not understand," the Bay Village Police Department said in a Facebook post, sharing details of the wild encounter.

We can only speculate, but perhaps both flocks were en route to California for a national convention.

On Tuesday, a very large gathering of wild turkeys snarled traffic as they sauntered across an intersection at the University of California’s campus in Davis.

Video from a university employee, Kat Kerlin, shows at least 11 turkeys on the road, holding up traffic in both directions.

According to UC Davis, the city of Davis is quite populated with turkeys, and the birds are frequently seen on the college campus.

No officers or animals were harmed during these encounters.