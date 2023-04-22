Tennessee hunter bags rare 7-bearded turkey during opening of spring season

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. – A Tennessee outdoorsman came away from a bird of a lifetime during the opening of spring turkey hunting season.

Cameron Freshour recently harvested a seven-bearded gobbler in Greene County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in an April 19 Facebook post. Greene County is about 250 miles east of Nashville.

Aside from the bird's 46 total inches of beard, it also weighed 18.5 pounds and had 1 1/16-inch spurs.

Tennessee wildlife officials say multiple-bearded turkeys are uncommon, with estimates suggesting less than 10% of gobblers have more than one beard.

"While TWRA does not keep turkey records, NWTF does and unsurprisingly, multiple bearded birds top the list with the world record having 13 beards," the agency said.

Statewide spring turkey season for shotgun and archery runs through May 28. Shooting hours are limited to 30 minutes before legal sunrise to sunset.

If you want to know how your spring gobbler stacks up, Tennessee wildlife officials have a scoring calculator to help.