Where storms could spoil total lunar eclipse Thursday night

Most of the U.S. will have a mainly clear sky for the total lunar eclipse on Thursday and Friday, but spring's severe weather season will complicate viewing for some in the Midwest and Southeast.

With March's full Moon comes an extra celestial treat for the eyes: a total lunar eclipse .

According to NASA, the Moon will be eclipsed by Earth's shadow on March 14. The eclipse begins at 11:57 p.m. ET Thursday and reaches totality at 2:59 a.m. ET Friday.

Lunar eclipses like this one can appear to make the Moon glow "blood red," which is why March's full Moon is known as the Blood Worm Moon.

The sky will be mainly clear for most of the country, including the West, lower and mid-Mississippi Valley, mid-South, Ohio Valley and Florida, offering a good view of the celestial event.

However, more than 20 states will be threatened by severe thunderstorms beginning Wednesday and Thursday, which could disrupt views for millions. On Friday, the risk of severe storms extends from Louisiana to Wisconsin.

In the cloud-cover map above, cities including Denver, Houston, Atlanta and New York are forecast to be shrouded in clouds for the maximum eclipse time around 3 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Tennessee, Florida, North Texas and parts of California, Washington and Oregon appear to be the winners when it comes to the lunar eclipse this week.

Still, it's important to remember that even if your sky is cloudy during the peak eclipse, a partial eclipse will be visible for about two hours, and you can still catch some of the show.