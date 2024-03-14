SpaceX achieves historic milestone in launch of world's largest rocket into space

BOCA CHICA, Texas – SpaceX achieved a historic milestone Thursday in launching the world's largest rocket as it orbited Earth.

The third integrated flight test of Starship Super Heavy roared to life from its tower in Boca Chica, Texas, shortly after 9:25 a.m. EDT before communication with Starship was lost about an hour after liftoff into reentry.

The launch system, consisting of 39 Raptor engines, provided the necessary thrust to carry the spacecraft over the Gulf of Mexico. After igniting the Raptor engines, Super Heavy executed a flip maneuver while Starship entered a coast phase before reentry.

During the entry phase, SpaceX said it could collect valuable data at hypersonic speeds, more than five times the speed of sound.

Before Thursday's test flight, Starship made it to the edge of space in November before its automated termination system triggered a self-destruct of the spaceship.

The FAA closed the November test flight mishap investigation last month. SpaceX was required to implement 17 corrective actions, including hardware and upgrades, before Thursday's orbital flight test.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said the second test flight achieved several milestones, and the company hoped to expand on those with Thursday's flight.

The first test flight in April ended with an epic explosion 24 miles over the Gulf of Mexico when SpaceX launched Starship for the first time. Previous test "hops" were completed in Texas – some also explosive – before SpaceX tried to launch the spaceship and booster together.

For the third test flight, SpaceX said it took a different trajectory with Starship and tested a new set of "ambitious objectives."

The previous two tests were set to land in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii . Neither of the last two vehicles survived the ascent to make a water landing. SpaceX said the third test flight was supposed to culminate with a splashdown in the Indian Ocean.