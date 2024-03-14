SpaceX achieves historic milestone in launch of world's largest rocket into space

Starship Super Heavy's third integrated flight test successfully launched from its tower on Thursday morning amidst a deafening roar from Boca Chica, Texas.
BOCA CHICA, Texas – SpaceX achieved a historic milestone Thursday in launching the world's largest rocket as it orbited Earth.
The third integrated flight test of Starship Super Heavy roared to life from its tower in Boca Chica, Texas, shortly after 9:25 a.m. EDT before communication with Starship was lost about an hour after liftoff into reentry.
The SpaceX Starship spacecraft lifts off from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on March 14, 2024. SpaceX on Thursday carried out the third test launch of Starship, the world's most powerful rocket that is vital to NASA's plans for landing astronauts on the Moon and Elon Musk's hopes of eventually colonizing Mars.
The launch system, consisting of 39 Raptor engines, provided the necessary thrust to carry the spacecraft over the Gulf of Mexico. After igniting the Raptor engines, Super Heavy executed a flip maneuver while Starship entered a coast phase before reentry.
During the entry phase, SpaceX said it could collect valuable data at hypersonic speeds, more than five times the speed of sound.
A man looks at a Tesla Cybertruck parked near the SpaceX Starship as it stands on the launch pad ahead of its third flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on March 12, 2024.
The SpaceX Starship is seen as it stands on the launch pad ahead of its third flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on March 12, 2024.
The SpaceX Starship is seen as it stands on the launch pad ahead of its third flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on March 12, 2024.
US billionaire businessman and pilot Jared Isaacman flies in formation aboard a fighter jet over the SpaceX Starship spacecraft, before his third test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on March 13, 2024.
The SpaceX Starship is seen as it stands on the launch pad ahead of its third flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on March 12, 2024.
People spend time on the beach near the Starship Flight 3 Rocket a day before its scheduled launch at the Starbase facility near Boca Chica beach on March 13, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. SpaceX is preparing to launch its first Starship test of 2024. The operation will be SpaceX's third attempt at launching a rocket into space.
The FAA closed the November test flight mishap investigation last month. SpaceX was required to implement 17 corrective actions, including hardware and upgrades, before Thursday's orbital flight test.
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said the second test flight achieved several milestones, and the company hoped to expand on those with Thursday's flight.
For the third test flight, SpaceX said it took a different trajectory with Starship and tested a new set of "ambitious objectives."
The previous two tests were set to land in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii. Neither of the last two vehicles survived the ascent to make a water landing. SpaceX said the third test flight was supposed to culminate with a splashdown in the Indian Ocean.
NASA managers continue to follow the testing and development of Starship, which will be used to land NASA Artemis astronauts on the Moon in 2026. However, SpaceX still needs many more test flights before the vehicle flies people.