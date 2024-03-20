SpaceX launching supplies to ISS astronauts from upgraded Cape Canaveral launchpad

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX and NASA are targeting Thursday afternoon to launch a Cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station, delivering food and more science experiments to the astronauts working and living on the orbiting laboratory.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 is scheduled to liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Complex 40 on Thursday at 4:55 p.m. ET. At the top of the rocket is a Cargo Dragon spacecraft packed with about 6,000 pounds of groceries, supplies, hardware and science experiments. This will be SpaceX's 30th re-supply launch (CRS-30) for NASA but the first re-supply mission launched from this pad in four years.

SEE WHAT NASA’S NEXT DECADE OF SPACE EXPLORATION LOOKS LIKE, DESPITE PROPOSED BUDGET CONSTRAINTS

NASA's ISS Transportation Integration Office Deputy Manager Kristi Duplichen said the crew can request menu items. For this launch, she said the crew asked for more coffee kits. They'll also get fresh produce, including citrus, apples and cherry tomatoes.

Among the payloads flying with SpaceX is a Canadian Space Agency CubeSat called Nanoracks-Killick-1. This spring, the shoebox-sized spacecraft will be deployed from the ISS to measure sea ice thickness. The Memorial University of Newfoundland senior undergraduate engineering classes developed the mission.

Heidi Parris, a NASA ISS research office associate program scientist, said the satellite uses a relatively new method to monitor Earth, known as Global Navigation Satellite System reflectometry (GNSS-R) or reflected signals. While it's been used before on larger spacecraft, this is one of the first small satellites to use GNSS-R for ocean monitoring.

"This monitoring system could contribute to a better understanding of important ocean phenomena, particularly in the North Atlantic region, as well as improve weather and climate models," Parris said.

Launch Complex 40 gets a facelift

The liftoff will mark the first for a SpaceX Dragon vehicle from Launch Complex 40 since SpaceX completed modifications to the launch tower, adding a crew arm to accommodate astronaut missions.

Sarah Walker, SpaceX Dragon mission management director, said the modifications make the launch site more like SpaceX's facilities at Launchpad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. The updates included "a pretty big upgrade" to the elevator and an emergency evacuation route for the crew in the form of a chute or slide.

SPACEX ACHIEVES HISTORIC MILESTONE IN LAUNCH OF WORLD'S LARGEST ROCKET INTO SPACE BUT STARSHIP LOST ON REENTRY

SpaceX recently shared a video of a test run on the emergency chutes at Pad 40.

"Our last Dragon mission to launch from this pad was about 10 cargo missions ago and just a little over four years ago," Walker said. "So here we are at CRS-30 launching again from pad 40, but with a pretty big upgrade over there on the pad."

Weather ‘go’ for liftoff

Launch Weather Officer Melody Lovin with the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron said the weather looks good for Thursday's liftoff.

After some cooler weather, things will change on Florida's Space Coast later this week as a low-pressure system forms in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday.

DEVELOPING STORM BOUND FOR FLORIDA TO GATHER STEAM OVER GULF OF MEXICO AFTER BRINGING SEVERE WEATHER TO TEXAS

The forecast is currently 85% favorable for Thursday's launch window at 4:55 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, Lovin said, if the launch scrubs to Friday's backup window, the weather will deteriorate significantly due to the low moving through Florida and bringing stormy conditions.

"Hopefully, we're able to make that initial launch window on Thursday because the weather looks great," Lovin said.

If Thursday's launch goes as planned, the Dragon spacecraft will arrive and dock at the space station's Harmony module about 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday. About a month later, Dragon will return with research and cargo, splashing down off Florida's coast.