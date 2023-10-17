Southwest Airlines offering passengers unique way to enjoy 2024 total solar eclipse

If you missed the annular solar eclipse that dazzled skygazers from the Pacific Northwest to the Southwest and Texas over the weekend and you’re looking for a unique way to catch the total solar eclipse in 2024, all you need to do is book a Southwest Airlines flight.

The airline announced it has scheduled flights that will operate both in the direct path of totality and partial paths when the eclipse plunges millions of people into darkness from Mexico, into Texas and 14 other states before exiting in Canada on April 8, 2024.

"(Saturday's) annular solar eclipse was an exciting sneak-peak of the total solar eclipse occurring next year, and our Meteorology and Network Planning Teams identified the best opportunities for a potential view of this breathtaking sight," said David Dillahunt, Chief Meteorologist at Southwest Airlines, in a news release. "With our flight schedule, we're able to offer hundreds of seats in the sky to view the eclipse, and we look forward to showcasing our hospitality on this day while celebrating with our customers."

The company said flight schedulers modeled the operational day against the projections of where the shadow of the moon would be cast as it moves in front of the sun.

Scheduled Southwest Airlines flights on April 8, 2024, with the greatest likelihood of providing the best view of this once-in-a-lifetime experience include:

Southwest Flight 1252: Departs Dallas Love Field (DAL) at 12:45 p.m. CDT for Pittsburgh (PIT).

Southwest Flight 1721: Departs Austin (AUS) at 12:50 p.m. CDT for Indianapolis (IND).

Southwest Flight 1910: Departs St. Louis (STL) at 1:20 p.m. CDT for Houston Hobby (HOU).

Other Southwest Airlines flights that may cross the path of totality during the flight include:

Southwest Flight 955 departs Dallas Love Field (DAL) at 12:50 p.m. CDT for Chicago Midway (MDW).

Southwest Flight 506: departs Milwaukee (MKE) at 1:05 p.m. CDT for Dallas Love Field (DAL).

Southwest Flight 1734: departs Houston Hobby (HOU) at 1:35 p.m. CDT for Indianapolis (IND).

Southwest Flight 1682: departs Chicago Midway (MDW) at 1:30 p.m. CDT for Austin (AUS).

Southwest flight 3108: departs Nashville (BNA) at 1:40 p.m. CDT for Dallas Love Field (DAL).

More about the 2024 total eclipse

A total solar eclipse will cross North America on April 8, passing over Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth at its closest point in its elliptical orbit of the planet. During a total eclipse, the Moon will completely block the face of the Sun, and only the solar corona will be visible.

Totality is the only time during a solar eclipse when it's safe to remove solar eclipse glasses .

The U.S. has had a fortuitous run of eclipses over the past seven years, with another total solar eclipse that crossed the West in 2017. Next April’s eclipse will be the last chance to witness a total solar eclipse in the U.S. until August 2045.

FOX Weather reached out to other airlines to inquire about possible flights during the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. So far, we have not heard back. This story will be updated as new details are received.