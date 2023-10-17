Search
Earth & Space
Southwest Airlines offering passengers unique way to enjoy 2024 total solar eclipse

The airline announced it has scheduled flights that will operate both in the direct path of totality and partial paths when the eclipse plunges millions of people into darkness from Mexico, into Texas and 14 other states before exiting in Canada on April 8, 2024.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
If you missed the annular solar eclipse that dazzled skygazers from the Pacific Northwest to the Southwest and Texas over the weekend and you’re looking for a unique way to catch the total solar eclipse in 2024, all you need to do is book a Southwest Airlines flight.

The airline announced it has scheduled flights that will operate both in the direct path of totality and partial paths when the eclipse plunges millions of people into darkness from Mexico, into Texas and 14 other states before exiting in Canada on April 8, 2024.

AFTER ‘RING OF FIRE’ ECLIPSE, TEXAS GEARS UP FOR TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN APRIL

  • Partial eclipse seen from Florida
    Image 1 of 17

    Partial eclipse seen from Melbourne, Florida (@NWSMelbourne)

  • Annular Eclipse Albuqerque
    Image 2 of 17

    The "ring of fire" effect caused during the annular eclipse of the Sun over Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 14, 2023. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)

  • Cloud cover hides eclipse over Tulsa
    Image 3 of 17

    Cloud cover hides eclipse over Tulsa (NWS Tulsa)

  • The "ring of fire" effect caused during the annular eclipse of the Sun over Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 4 of 17

    The "ring of fire" effect caused during the annular eclipse of the Sun over Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 14, 2023.  (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

  • The "ring of fire" effect caused during the annular eclipse of the Sun over Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 5 of 17

    The "ring of fire" effect caused during the annular eclipse of the Sun over Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 14, 2023.  (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

  • Annular solar eclipse over Corpus Christi, Texas. Oct. 14, 2023.
    Image 6 of 17

    Annular solar eclipse over Corpus Christi, Texas. Oct. 14, 2023. (@NWSCorpus / X)

  • Annular solar eclipse through the clouds over Corpus Christi, Texas. Oct. 14, 2023.
    Image 7 of 17

    Annular solar eclipse through the clouds over Corpus Christi, Texas. Oct. 14, 2023. (@NWSCorpus / X)

  • Eclipse in Midland//Odessa, Texas. Oct. 14, 2023.
    Image 8 of 17

    Eclipse in Midland//Odessa, Texas. Oct. 14, 2023. (NWS Midland / X)

  • Image 9 of 17

    Eclipse in Riverton, Wyoming. Oct. 14, 2023. (NWS Riverton / X)

  • Eclipse seen from Arkansas
    Image 10 of 17

    Eclipse seen from Little Rock, Arkansas (@NWSLittleRock)

  • View of the partial solar eclipse from San Diego
    Image 11 of 17

    View of the partial solar eclipse from San Diego ( )

  • Eclipse from Texas
    Image 12 of 17

    Eclipse seen from Corpus Christi, Texas ( )

  • The Moon crosses in front of the Sun over Albuquerque, New Mexico, during an annular eclipse on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 13 of 17

    The Moon crosses in front of the Sun over Albuquerque, New Mexico, during an annular eclipse on October 14, 2023.  (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

  • Solar eclipse seen from Wyoming
    Image 14 of 17

    Solar eclipse seen from Riverton, Wyoming (NWS Riverton)

  • Solar eclipse visible from Texas
    Image 15 of 17

    Solar eclipse visible from Kerrville, Texas ( )

  • Partial solar eclipse seen from California
    Image 16 of 17

    Partial solar eclipse seen from San Jose, California (@byrnesaj)

  • Annular solar eclipse underway
    Image 17 of 17

    Annular solar eclipse underway ( )

"(Saturday's) annular solar eclipse was an exciting sneak-peak of the total solar eclipse occurring next year, and our Meteorology and Network Planning Teams identified the best opportunities for a potential view of this breathtaking sight," said David Dillahunt, Chief Meteorologist at Southwest Airlines, in a news release. "With our flight schedule, we're able to offer hundreds of seats in the sky to view the eclipse, and we look forward to showcasing our hospitality on this day while celebrating with our customers."

The company said flight schedulers modeled the operational day against the projections of where the shadow of the moon would be cast as it moves in front of the sun.

SOLAR ECLIPSE: ‘RING OF FIRE’ DAZZLES SKYGAZERS ACROSS TEXAS, SOUTHWEST

Scheduled Southwest Airlines flights on April 8, 2024, with the greatest likelihood of providing the best view of this once-in-a-lifetime experience include:

  • Southwest Flight 1252: Departs Dallas Love Field (DAL) at 12:45 p.m. CDT for Pittsburgh (PIT).
  • Southwest Flight 1721: Departs Austin (AUS) at 12:50 p.m. CDT for Indianapolis (IND).
  • Southwest Flight 1910: Departs St. Louis (STL) at 1:20 p.m. CDT for Houston Hobby (HOU).

Other Southwest Airlines flights that may cross the path of totality during the flight include:

  • Southwest Flight 955 departs Dallas Love Field (DAL) at 12:50 p.m. CDT for Chicago Midway (MDW).
  • Southwest Flight 506: departs Milwaukee (MKE) at 1:05 p.m. CDT for Dallas Love Field (DAL).
  • Southwest Flight 1734: departs Houston Hobby (HOU) at 1:35 p.m. CDT for Indianapolis (IND).
  • Southwest Flight 1682: departs Chicago Midway (MDW) at 1:30 p.m. CDT for Austin (AUS).
  • Southwest flight 3108: departs Nashville (BNA) at 1:40 p.m. CDT for Dallas Love Field (DAL).

STRANGE ANIMAL BEHAVIORS YOU MAY SEE DURING THE SOLAR ECLIPSE

Path of totality during the Great North American Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Path of totality during the Great North American Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024.

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

More about the 2024 total eclipse

A total solar eclipse will cross North America on April 8, passing over Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth at its closest point in its elliptical orbit of the planet. During a total eclipse, the Moon will completely block the face of the Sun, and only the solar corona will be visible. 

Totality is the only time during a solar eclipse when it's safe to remove solar eclipse glasses.

The U.S. has had a fortuitous run of eclipses over the past seven years, with another total solar eclipse that crossed the West in 2017. Next April’s eclipse will be the last chance to witness a total solar eclipse in the U.S. until August 2045.

FOX Weather reached out to other airlines to inquire about possible flights during the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. So far, we have not heard back. This story will be updated as new details are received.

