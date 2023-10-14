Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Solar eclipse: ‘Ring of fire’ dazzles skygazers across Texas, Southwest

Thousands packed places along the 125-mile-wide path of maximum eclipse that stretched from the Pacific Northwest to the Gulf Coast of Texas.

By Scott Sistek , Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
People in San Antonio, Texas, saw annularity just before 12 p.m. CT on Oct. 14, 2023. FOX Weather’s Robert Ray reports. 04:29

Skygazers in San Antonio cheer during annular solar eclipse

People in San Antonio, Texas, saw annularity just before 12 p.m. CT on Oct. 14, 2023. FOX Weather’s Robert Ray reports.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Over a billion people from North and South America are being treated to a celestial show as the Moon bypasses in front of the sun creating what is known as an annular solar eclipse.

The spectacular "ring of fire" created gasps and cheers as an annular solar eclipse darkened skies and left just a sliver of the sun visible from  Oregon to Texas.

Residents and visitors from the Pacific Northwest to the Lone Star State were in the prime real estate as a 125-mile wide path of annularity passed overhead.

The path included such landmarks as The Alamo in San Antonio, the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico, Utah’s Canyonlands National Park and the Desert Southwest’s Four Corners Monument. 

FOX Weather coverage of the annular solar eclipse passing over Nevada. 05:03

Watch: "Ring of Fire" passes over Ely, Nevada

FOX Weather coverage of the annular solar eclipse passing over Nevada.

Skies were exceptionally clear in Wyoming where meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Riverton spotted the event from the office.

And in San Diego, skies were also clear for the sun to appear in the form a crescent during the morning hours.

Some communities reached 90% obstruction as the Moon passed in front of the sun but most of the U.S. experienced 30-80% blockage.

  • View of the partial solar eclipse from San Diego
    Image 1 of 19

    View of the partial solar eclipse from San Diego ( )

  • Eclipse from Texas
    Image 2 of 19

    Eclipse seen from Corpus Christi, Texas ( )

  • Solar eclipse seen from Wyoming
    Image 3 of 19

    Solar eclipse seen from Riverton, Wyoming (NWS Riverton)

  • Solar eclipse visible from Texas
    Image 4 of 19

    Solar eclipse visible from Kerrville, Texas ( )

  • Partial solar eclipse seen from California
    Image 5 of 19

    Partial solar eclipse seen from San Jose, California (@byrnesaj)

  • Annular solar eclipse underway
    Image 6 of 19

    Annular solar eclipse underway ( )

  • Eclipse seen from Arkansas
    Image 7 of 19

    Eclipse seen from Little Rock, Arkansas (@NWSLittleRock)

  • Impacts from the eclipse in Texas
    Image 8 of 19

    Shapes of crescents form along the ground due to the eclipse in Texas (@hurricanetrack)

  • Image 9 of 19

    Eclipse in Riverton, Wyoming. Oct. 14, 2023. (NWS Riverton / X)

  • Annular Eclipse over Nevada
    Image 10 of 19

      ( )

  • Image 11 of 19

      ( )

  • Eclipse in Midland//Odessa, Texas. Oct. 14, 2023.
    Image 12 of 19

    Eclipse in Midland//Odessa, Texas. Oct. 14, 2023. (NWS Midland / X)

  • Albuquerque Annular Eclipse
    Image 13 of 19

      ( )

  • Annular solar eclipse through the clouds over Corpus Christi, Texas. Oct. 14, 2023.
    Image 14 of 19

    Annular solar eclipse through the clouds over Corpus Christi, Texas. Oct. 14, 2023. (@NWSCorpus / X)

  • Annular solar eclipse over Corpus Christi, Texas. Oct. 14, 2023.
    Image 15 of 19

    Annular solar eclipse over Corpus Christi, Texas. Oct. 14, 2023. (@NWSCorpus / X)

  • Cloud cover over the eclipse in Washington
    Image 16 of 19

    Cloud cover over the eclipse, as seen in Seattle, Washington. Oct. 14, 2023. (@NWSSeattle / X)

  • Cloud cover hides eclipse over Tulsa
    Image 17 of 19

    Cloud cover hides eclipse over Tulsa (NWS Tulsa)

  • Crescent shape shadows on the ground in Louisiana
    Image 18 of 19

    Crescent shape shadows on the ground in Louisiana  (Shreveport NWS)

  • A hot air balloon crew, sitting next to gondola, watches the annular solar eclipse at the 51st Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 19 of 19

    A hot air balloon crew, sitting next to gondola, watches the annular solar eclipse at the 51st Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 14, 2023. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

The eclipse was also visible from satellites 22,500 miles away from Earth. The GOES-East satellite captured the West appearing to lose sunlight before noon on Saturday.

The maximum dimness lasted less than an hour before full sunlight started its return.

A phenomenon that was observed in California, Texas and many other communities were mini-crescents being projected on pavements and other surfaces. Hurricane Tracker Mark Sudduth caught the imagery on the ground in Texas.

The imagery occurred when the eclipse was at its peak over the region as the light from the sun shined through shrubs and other vegetation.  

Impacts from the eclipse in Texas

Shapes of crescents form along the ground due to the eclipse in Texas

(@hurricanetrack / FOX Weather)

Even better eclipse show coming to America in 2024

If you missed the annular eclipse this year, you’ll get another chance next spring as a total solar eclipse treks from Texas across the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys and into New England.

Unlike Saturday’s eclipse that at most will block out about 90% of the Sun, the total eclipse on April 8, 2024 will cover the entire Sun.  

Path of totality during the Great North American Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Path of totality during the Great North American Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024.

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

The U.S. has had a fortuitous run of eclipses over the past seven years, with another total solar eclipse that crossed the West in 2017. But next April’s eclipse will be the last chance to witness a total solar eclipse in the U.S. until August, 2045.

Tags
Loading...