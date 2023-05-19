Small 2.2 earthquake rattles New York City area

NEW YORK -- A small earthquake rattled the New York City area in the middle of the night Friday morning, startling some residents in an area where earthquakes are rare.

The magnitude 2.2 quake hit at 1:53 a.m. ET, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered just north of Yonkers, New York at a depth of just over 6 miles deep.

A quake of such small magnitude is rarely felt, but the USGS fielded over 120 reports of people feeling the shake across southeastern New York and even into northeastern New Jersey.

There was no damage reported.