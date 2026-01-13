See it: Minnesota hunter rescued in thick snow after being stranded for 12 hours deep in the woods

MILLIE LACS COUNTY, Minn. – Winter weather can bring dangerous and challenging conditions for outdoor enthusiasts, and one hunter in Minnesota experienced just that on Jan. 3.

The man went hunting in rural parts of Minnesota when he was overcome by severe winter weather and became lost.

Over the course of the next 12 hours, the hunter was walking around through the heavy snow deep in the woods, according to a Facebook post from the Minnesota Air Rescue Team.

Members of the Minnesota State Patrol and Air Rescue Team were dispatched in a joint operation to locate the missing individual.

Using night vision and thermal imaging, first responders were able to quickly locate the hiker within minutes, as video footage shows him waving down rescuers.

Members of the air team put in extra effort to trudge through the heavy snow accumulation, eventually reaching the hunter.

"Spending 12 hours lost in winter conditions, moving through deep snow can be frightening for anyone," a statement from the Minnesota Air Team said.

Luckily, first responders were able to locate and rescue the individual before any serious cold-related hazards, such as hypothermia and frostbite, took effect.

Rescuers safely extracted the hunter, who had no reported health issues or injuries.