Watch: Mexican miner found after nearly 2 weeks trapped in collapsed mine underground

EL ROSARIO, Mexico– A 42-year-old miner was discovered and rescued after 13 days trapped underground in a collapsed mine in Mexico.

On March 25, the tailings dam collapsed at the Santa Fe gold mine, trapping four miners inside.

The Government of Mexico said one miner was found alive on March 30 after more than 100 hours of work.

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The second miner, 42-year-old Francisco Zapata Nájera, was found alive on Tuesday after more than 300 hours of around-the-clock work.

Video shows rescue teams finding the miner in a corner, submerged in water, wearing his mining helmet.

Rescuers let him know they were there to help him, and told him their plan to get him out safely.

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The camera panned around to show a large pile of rocks that had collapsed, as the miner described to rescuers how high the water once was.

The Mexican government said it took 20 hours to get the miner out and above ground.

Another video published by Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo shows Zapata Nájera being driven out of the mine 20 hours after he was officially located deep in the mine.

"The exceptional members of the Mexican Army's Emergency Response Battalion, along with the faith and resilience of a miner, made this astonishing rescue possible after 13 days," Sheinbaum Pardo said in a social media post. "I'm certain that all Mexicans, every one of us, hold you in our hearts."

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In the video, Nájera is driven out of the mine in a utility vehicle, flanked by rescue workers.

He was then walked to an ambulance and later carried onto a medical helicopter and airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

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On Wednesday after the rescue, the Government of Mexico said they located a third miner, dead.

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The government said the search for the fourth and final missing miner continues.