Video: Solo hiker rescued by helicopter after becoming injured on steep California trail

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – First responders were tasked with a complex rescue mission for a hiker in California on Friday.

According to the San Diego Sheriff's Office, a hiker was traveling along the Pacific Crest Trail near the 84.5-mile marker before becoming injured along a steep section of the trail.

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Once injured and unable to continue, the solo hiker activated an emergency beacon, and the California Office of Emergency Services received the alert.

Search and rescue crews were dispatched by helicopter, which located the hiker, but were unable to land due to the rugged terrain. As a result, a Cal Fire paramedic was hoisted down to provide medical assistance and help extract the immobile hiker.

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Video footage from the San Diego Sheriff's Office shows the paramedic providing immediate medical aid before stabilizing the hiker and safely hoisting the hiker out of the area.

The hiker was transferred to an awaiting ambulance for further evaluation.

The National Park Service suggests always knowing your physical limits and abilities when choosing to connect with nature for a hike.

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It is always safer to hike with a companion, but if you go alone, be sure to take extra precautions to be prepared for the worst.