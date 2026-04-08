Photos: Hiker with broken ankle rescued after using SOS beacon in Mount Hood wilderness

ROMONA FALLS, Ore. – First responders were tasked with a search and rescue operation for an injured hiker in Oregon last Saturday.

On Saturday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) coordinators were notified of an SOS activation from a handheld communicator about 1.5 miles into the Romano Falls trail within the Mount Hood wilderness, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

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"SAR coordinators identified the registered owner of the device and contacted a family member, who said the owner was an experienced hiker with no known medical conditions," a statement from officials said.

A family member helped confirm the hiker’s location, officials stated.

Upon arrival at the trail, officers were notified that the hiker had suffered a broken ankle. He had reportedly been hiking with a friend when he slipped on a rock and injured his right ankle.

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Due to the extent of the injuries, a wheeled litter was used to extract the hiker through difficult terrain and to the trailhead, where he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

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Thankfully, the group was well-prepared and contacted authorities as soon as a situation arose.

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It is important to always come prepared when exploring the wilderness, and it is always a good idea to have a companion or communicate with friends when you are hiking alone.