Second moderate earthquake rattles Northern California within 11 hours

SUSANVILLE, Calif. -- A second moderate earthquake shook Northern California early Friday morning on the heels of a 5.5 quake that hit the region Thursday afternoon.

Friday morning's quake struck at 3:18 a.m. PDT and had a preliminary measurement of magnitude 5.2, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was about 2 miles from East Shore, California -- very close to where Thursday's quake shook, making the new quake likely an aftershock.

Again, the depth was quite shallow at just about a mile deep, similar to Thursday's quake.

7 FACTS ABOUT EARTHQUAKES

So far, there are no reports of damage or injuries in the early hours after the temblor struck.

Thursday's quake knocks out 911 center

Thursday's quake was felt as far as Sacramento and Reno, Nevada. The National Weather Service Office in Sacramento, about a three-hour drive south of the epicenter, reported minor motion and window blinds swaying.

The California Highway Patrol said 911 lines around Plumas County were down after Thursday's quake.

And some residents reported receiving an alert on their phones in the moments before the earthquake.

THESE ARE THE WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL EARTHQUAKES ON RECORD

The alert message stated: "Earthquake detected! Drop, cover, hold on. Protect yourself. -USGS ShakeAlert."

The USGS said since the quake was greater than a magnitude 5.0, an alert was sent to phones in the immediate area.

The U.S. National Earthquake Information Center reports that 12,000-14,000 earthquakes occur annually.

Usually, California experiences two or three earthquakes large enough to cause damage to buildings.