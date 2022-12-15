Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Ride home for team aboard Space Station is leaking; spacewalk canceled

NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio, Prokopyev and Petelin arrived at the International Space Station in September via the Soyuz spacecraft, which is also their ride home. Engineers in Moscow and Houston continue to determine the next steps for the leaking spacecraft.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
These five rocket launches were some of the most important in space exploration history. 03:40

Top 5 most historic rocket launches

These five rocket launches were some of the most important in space exploration history.

Russia's Soyuz spacecraft docked at the International Space Station is spewing coolant into space, causing mission managers to cancel a planned cosmonaut spacewalk, according to NASA.

As Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were preparing for their upcoming spacewalk Thursday outside the space station, ground teams discovered a substance leaking from the Soyuz spacecraft docked to the Russian Rassvet module.

The SoyuzMS-22 spacecraft (on the right) was discovered leaking coolant into space on Dec. 14, 2022.

The SoyuzMS-22 spacecraft (on the right) was discovered leaking coolant into space on Dec. 14, 2022. (Image: NASA)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to NASA, the substance leaking was later identified as coolant coming from the aft, or rear, of the Soyuz.

The Soyuz is how NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio, Prokopyev and Petelin arrived at the ISS in September. The Russian spacecraft is also their ride home. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina arrived at the ISS via SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft in early October.

"The crew members aboard the space station are safe, and were not in any danger during the leak," NASA wrote in a blog post.

The Soyuz MS-22 rocket is launched to the International Space Station with Expedition 68 astronaut Frank Rubio of NASA, and cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin of Roscosmos onboard, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin will spend approximately six months on the orbital complex, returning to Earth in March 2023.

The Soyuz MS-22 rocket is launched to the International Space Station with Expedition 68 astronaut Frank Rubio of NASA, and cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin of Roscosmos onboard, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin will spend approximately six months on the orbital complex, returning to Earth in March 2023. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

The leak was first discovered around 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday when ground teams were alerted to a low-pressure warning in one of the Soyuz cooling loops.

MOON MISSION COMPLETE, ORION SPACECRAFT BEGINS ROAD TRIP BACK TO KENNEDY SPACE CENTER

"We noticed a visible stream of flakes coming from the aft of the Soyuz near the instrumentation and propulsion module that was indicative of a leak," NASA Public Affairs commentator Rob Navias said. 

After the leak was discovered, the spacewalk was canceled, and ground teams in Moscow and Houston have been working together to determine the next steps to address the leak. The cosmonauts were scheduled to install a radiator using the European Space Agency's robotic arm. 

The astronauts used a camera on the ESA's robotic arm to further examine the leak.

Tags
Loading.