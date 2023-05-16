Search
Earth & Space
Video: Rockslide crashes down Kolob Canyons wall near Zion National Park

Located in southwestern Utah, Kolob Canyons form 2,000-foot cliff walls and majestic peaks of Navajo sandstone.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
VIRGIN, Utah – Footage recorded Friday shows a rockslide crashing down the wall of Kolob Canyons near Zion National Park.

Located in southwestern Utah, Kolob Canyons form 2,000-foot cliff walls and majestic peaks of Navajo sandstone, according to the National Park Service.

One of those cliffs saw a large rock come crashing down the cliff wall, as captured in a video by Amber Day.

Rockslide in Kolob Canyons near Zion National Park. May 13, 2023.

(KSTU FOX 13 / FOX Weather)

The video starts off with a large chunk of the cliff falling forward toward the bottom of the canyon. As it crashed down, it broke apart into smaller pieces, tumbling and crumbling down the rock face.

As the rockslide made its way down the wall, it kicked up thick clouds of peach-beige dust into the air and emitted a loud roar.

Zion National Park and surrounding areas are no strangers to rockslides and rockfalls. In March, a rockfall caused significant road damage to Zion Canyon Scenic Drive. 

  • Road damage caused by rockfall at Zion Canyon Scenic Drive late on March 21, 2023.
    Image 1 of 2

    Road damage caused by rockfall at Zion Canyon Scenic Drive late on March 21, 2023. (NPS / Sam Harvey)

  • National Park Service and utility employees work to repair infrastructure on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive.
    Image 2 of 2

    National Park Service and utility employees work to repair infrastructure on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive. (NPS / Ally O'Rullian)

NPS and utility crews had to shut down the road to fully assess and repair the damage.

