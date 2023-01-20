Rocket Lab ready to make Virginia 'for launch lovers' with first US launch following weather delays

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – Rocket Lab has launched more than 150 satellites into orbit, but the company's Electron rocket is ready to blast off from U.S. soil for the first time.

Rocket Lab is targeting Monday between 6 and 8 p.m. ET to launch its first Electron rocket from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA ’s Wallops Flight Facility.

The company hoped to get the rocket off the ground in December. Unfortunately, the weather near the Wallops Island launch site did not cooperate, and Rocket Lab was forced to push the launch into 2023.

Rocket Lab joins a growing number of spaceflight operators blasting off up and down the U.S. East Coast.

Rocket Lab has been launching from New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula since 2017. Electron now has a second home at the Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA ’s Wallops Flight Facility.

When it happens, the rocket will deploy satellites for geoanalytics provider HawkEye 360.

Rocket Lab has dubbed the upcoming mission "Virginia is for Launch Lovers" as an ode to the company's first launch from the state.

Who will be able to see the launch?

Depending on the weather, the Electron rocket launch should be visible to people up and down the East Coast.

Rain moves into the East Coast Sunday and is forecast to continue in Virginia through Monday morning up and down the I-95 corridor.

As of the latest launch forecast, the weather is expected to be 85% favorable on Monday for the two-hour launch window. The primary concerns for a scrub include winds and cumulus clouds. Wind speeds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

By the 6 p.m. launch window, the rain and cloud cover should clear.

Those in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware have the best chance to see the launch in person. Robert Reed Park, the NASA Visitor Center at Wallops or Virginia, Maryland and Delaware beaches are good options for launch viewing, according to NASA's Wallops Flight Facility.



With two operational launch pads in New Zealand, Rocket Lab is headquartered in Long Beach, California , and building a manufacturing facility at Wallops for its Neutron rocket.

Rocket Lab will carry a live stream of the launch about 40 minutes before the launch window opens.