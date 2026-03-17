Photos: 39 live pythons discovered on tractor-trailer trying to cross into Mexico

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers uncovered a shocking discovery while conducting routine services at the Texas-Mexico border.

According to a press release from CPB, on March 5, officers encountered a tractor-trailer trying to travel into Mexico at the World Trade Bridge — but there was a slithering surprise onboard.

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Officers selected the driver for inspection and discovered 39 pythons hidden inside the tractor, just after the operator denied the vehicle contained any prohibited goods.

"The interception of live pythons at the World Trade Bridge highlights the vigilance and dedication of our CBP officers in enforcing laws that protect both our borders and our environment," Port Director Alberto Flores, of Laredo Port of Entry, said.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents took custody of the animals, which were each packaged in small individual bags, and transported them to a controlled environment due to their poor condition.

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Thankfully, border officers were able to intercept and prevent these reptiles from enduring further harm, thanks to officials' quick action.

CBP officials issued a $34,824 penalty for the export violations related to the incident.

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"CBP remains committed to preventing the illegal importation and exportation of wildlife and ensuring compliance with all federal regulations," a statement from Flores reads.