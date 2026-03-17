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Photos: 39 live pythons discovered on tractor-trailer trying to cross into Mexico

Officers selected the driver for inspection and discovered 39 live pythons hidden inside the tractor-trailer, just after the operator denied the vehicle contained any prohibited goods.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Australia-based Snake Catcher Dan was called out to a home in Sippy Downs, Queensland for a red-bellied black snake hiding in a pizza box. Dan said the snake is "highly venomous" and not one you want to find hiding in your home.  00:54

Highly venomous snake hides in pizza box

Australia-based Snake Catcher Dan was called out to a home in Sippy Downs, Queensland for a red-bellied black snake hiding in a pizza box. Dan said the snake is "highly venomous" and not one you want to find hiding in your home. 

LAREDO, TexasU.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers uncovered a shocking discovery while conducting routine services at the Texas-Mexico border.

According to a press release from CPB, on March 5, officers encountered a tractor-trailer trying to travel into Mexico at the World Trade Bridge — but there was a slithering surprise onboard.

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Officers selected the driver for inspection and discovered 39 pythons hidden inside the tractor, just after the operator denied the vehicle contained any prohibited goods.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discover 39 pythons in a tractor trailer attempting to cross into Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered 39 pythons in a tractor trailer attempting to cross into Mexico.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

"The interception of live pythons at the World Trade Bridge highlights the vigilance and dedication of our CBP officers in enforcing laws that protect both our borders and our environment," Port Director Alberto Flores, of Laredo Port of Entry, said.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents took custody of the animals, which were each packaged in small individual bags, and transported them to a controlled environment due to their poor condition.

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Thankfully, border officers were able to intercept and prevent these reptiles from enduring further harm, thanks to officials' quick action.

CPB officials hold a python after someone attempts to smuggle 39 of the creatures across the border to Mexico.

CPB officials hold a python after someone attempts to smuggle 39 of the creatures across the border to Mexico.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

CBP officials issued a $34,824 penalty for the export violations related to the incident.

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"CBP remains committed to preventing the illegal importation and exportation of wildlife and ensuring compliance with all federal regulations," a statement from Flores reads.

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