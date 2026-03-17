Here's what to do if you encounter a grizzly bear as first one emerges from hibernation at Yellowstone

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – As meteorological spring is upon us, the emergence of beautiful colors and large slumbering animals comes with it.

Biologists at Yellowstone National Park have reported the first sighting of a grizzly bear for the spring. According to a press release from the National Park Service (NPS), the bear was observed in the backcountry of the northern part of the park scavenging on a bull bison carcass.

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Officials are warning people not to get too close to these giant creatures, as they look for food sources once emerging from hibernation.

The first grizzly bear sighting of 2025 occurred on March 14.

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"Bears may react aggressively to encounters with people when feeding on carcasses. Male grizzlies come out of hibernation in early March," a statement from the NPS reads. "Females with cubs emerge in April and early May."

When bears emerge from hibernation, they look for food, often elk and bison that have already died over the winter.

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Experts state that most bears will avoid humans if they hear them coming, but must always pay attention to their surroundings, especially if they are in an area with a good food source, such as berry bushes.

Despite this, all of Yellowstone is grizzly country, so it is important to come prepared with bear spray. Firearms are allowed in the park, but their discharge by visitors is a violation of park regulations.

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What to do if you see a grizzly bear

Experts suggest the following safety tips to protect yourself and bears:

Prepare for a bear encounter by carrying bear spray, knowing how to use it and keeping it accessible.

Stay alert.

Hike or ski in groups of three or more, stay on maintained trails and make noise. Avoid hiking at dusk, dawn or at night.

Do not run if you encounter a bear.

Stay 100 yards away from black and grizzly bears. Approaching bears within 100 yards is prohibited. Use binoculars, a telescope or a telephoto lens to get a closer look.

Store food, garbage, barbecue grills and other attractants in hard-sided vehicles or bear-proof food storage boxes.

Report bear sightings and encounters to a park ranger immediately.

Learn more about bear safety.

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If a brown or grizzly bear attacks you, leave your backpack on and play dead. The NPS suggests lying flat on your stomach with your hands clasped behind your neck and spreading your legs to make it harder for the bear to turn you over.

If a black bear attacks you, the NPS states that you should not play dead and try to escape to a secure place, such as a car or building.

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If escape is impossible, try to fight by concentrating your kicks and blows on the bear’s face and muzzle.