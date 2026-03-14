New York officials warn residents as salamanders, frogs begin annual spring migration as temperatures climb

New York officials are warning residents to be careful when driving on warm, rainy nights this spring as hundreds of different amphibians will emerge for their annual breeding season.

As the weather finally warms up after bitter Arctic blasts have invaded the Northeast all winter long, the annual breeding migration of forest salamanders and frogs begins.

The ground will begin to thaw throughout March and early April, creating an ideal environment for these species to breed when it is warmer than 40 degrees and raining.

The timing of this migration is climate dependent, so the kickoff can vary every year.

When the weather conditions are ideal, hundreds of amphibians can be migrating all at once.

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The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) warns residents to use caution when driving this time of the year as these amphibians cross the roadways to reach their natural habitats.

They will make their way towards vernal pools which are, "small, isolated wetlands that typically dry up in the summer, and since they can’t support fish, they make excellent nursery habitat for developing frog tadpoles and salamander larvae," according to the NYSDEC.

Some of the different species that migrate are the spotted salamander, the Jefferson-blue salamander complex, the marbled salamander and the wood frog.

This marks the 18th year that the DEC’s Amphibian Migrations and Road Crossings Project (AM&RC), initiated by the Hudson River Estuary Program and Cornell University, has been working with volunteers to keep an eye on the roads and make sure that these amphibians are safe from harm.

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These volunteers are strongly encouraged to wear reflective safety vests and headlamps as they work on the roads during the dark.

They are also encouraged to handle the amphibians with clean, wet hands without lotions or other topical substances that could be toxic to amphibians’ porous skin.

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"Every year, DEC’s Amphibian Migrations and Road Crossings Project draws hundreds of volunteers to help protect salamanders and frogs on the move in the Hudson Valley, migrating from forests to vernal pools," said DEC Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton.

"I thank the volunteers who come out to support this great program and encourage anyone traveling roads this time of year to be on the lookout for these vulnerable amphibians to help keep them safe."

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This program's goal is to not only raise awareness about critical amphibian habitats but also to engage volunteers into collecting data while saving as many amphibians as possible.

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Based on a DEC report from 2025, volunteers have documented 20 species, more than 58,000 live amphibians and 24,000 migrating amphibians killed by passing vehicles since the project started.