Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Venomous snake found inside box of bananas at New Hampshire grocery store

The cat-eyed snake wasn't hurt during the adventure.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
An unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday in Australia when a woman found a deadly tiger snake slithering up her leg while driving. The snake was removed from the vehicle by snake control and the woman was unharmed.  01:09

FILE: Deadly snake found hitching a ride in Australian woman's car while driving

An unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday in Australia when a woman found a deadly tiger snake slithering up her leg while driving. The snake was removed from the vehicle by snake control and the woman was unharmed. 

Employees at a local grocery store in southern New Hampshire had an unexpected visitor when unloading a shipment at their store. 

While unpacking a shipment of bananas Saturday, employees found a venomous Ornate Cat-Eyed Snake, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game

A NH Fish and Game conservation officer responded to safely remove the reptile from the store.

The snake species is mildly venomous and native to Ecuador, NH Fish and Game reported. 

SNAKE FOUND SLITHERING INSIDE HAWAII CHRISTMAS TREE SHIPMENT

Ornate cat-eyed snake that was discovered in box of bananas at New Hampshire grocery store.

Ornate cat-eyed snake that was discovered in box of bananas at New Hampshire grocery store.

(NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief)

A photo shared by NH Fish and Game showed the small snake coiled up in a box of shavings.

The cat-eyed snake wasn't hurt during the adventure.

It was moved to Rainforest Reptile Shows, according to NH Fish and Game. 

Tags
Loading...