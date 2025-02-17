Venomous snake found inside box of bananas at New Hampshire grocery store

Employees at a local grocery store in southern New Hampshire had an unexpected visitor when unloading a shipment at their store.

While unpacking a shipment of bananas Saturday, employees found a venomous Ornate Cat-Eyed Snake, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

A NH Fish and Game conservation officer responded to safely remove the reptile from the store.

The snake species is mildly venomous and native to Ecuador, NH Fish and Game reported.

A photo shared by NH Fish and Game showed the small snake coiled up in a box of shavings.

The cat-eyed snake wasn't hurt during the adventure.

It was moved to Rainforest Reptile Shows, according to NH Fish and Game.