Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published Updated

2-foot-long snake found slithering inside Hawaii Christmas tree shipment

Snakes and reptiles are not native to Hawaii and can pose a threat to native species on the Island.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
"It's like Christmas," said an undergrad helping to unpack the world's largest collection of snakes at the University of Michigan. A gift from another university almost doubled the Museum of Zoology's collection. 02:06

FILE- Watch: Students unpack largest collection of snakes in the world

"It's like Christmas," said an undergrad helping to unpack the world's largest collection of snakes at the University of Michigan. A gift from another university almost doubled the Museum of Zoology's collection.

HILO, Hawaii – Shop workers unloading a supply of Christmas trees in Hawaii found an unexpected visitor hiding within the shipment. 

A gopher snake was discovered concealed among the trees on Saturday in Hilo. A news release from the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) said the workers had unloaded about half of the Christmas tree shipment when they saw the 2-foot-long reptile. 

When they found the snake, the workers closed the container and called the HDOA to handle the serpent. The snake was captured and taken to the Plant Quarantine Branch. The rest of the container was checked, and no other snakes were found. 

"Although Plant Quarantine inspectors open every container of Christmas trees and wreaths that arrive and conduct an inspection, we do not have the resources to inspect every item in each container," said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture. "We appreciate the store staff’s quick containment of the snake and our Hilo staff’s quick response."

WHERE DO SNAKES GO IN THE WINTER?

  • Gopher snake found in Christmas trees shipment in Hilo, Hawaii.
    Image 1 of 2

    Gopher snake found in a Christmas tree shipment in Hilo, Hawaii.  (Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture)

  • A snake found in a store's container of Christmas trees in Hawaii.
    Image 2 of 2

    A snake found in a store's container of Christmas trees in Hawaii.  (Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture)

Gopher snakes are non-venomous snakes found in North America. They can grow to be up to 7 feet long, according to HDOA. 

Snakes and reptiles are not native to Hawaii and can pose a threat to native species on the Island. 

HDOA said the snake is being held in Hilo and will be transported to Honolulu

Tags
Loading...