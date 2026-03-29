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Photos: Seriously injured hiker rescued in remote area of Missouri

Officials were able to reach the stranded hiker after traveling through difficult terrain in a heavily wooded area.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Video shows the moment U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued two people that were stranded at the bottom of a shoreside cliff in Puerto Rico on Saturday, March 28, 2026. 00:24

FILE: Coast Guard rescues 2 people stranded at bottom of cliff in Puerto Rico

Video shows the moment U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued two people that were stranded at the bottom of a shoreside cliff in Puerto Rico on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

BRANSON, Miss. – First responders sprang into action this weekend when a hiker became seriously injured in Missouri.

Members of the Branson Fire Department responded to a technical rescue in a remote area on Saturday, officials said on social media.

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As part of a multi-agency rescue mission, officials reached the stranded hiker after traveling through difficult terrain in a heavily wooded area.

Members of the Branson Fire Department rescue an injured hiker in Missouri.

Members of the Branson Fire Department rescue an injured hiker in Missouri.

(Branson MO Fire-Rescue / Facebook)

First responders walk through steep terrain with limited visibility, staying close together as they navigate the wilderness.

"The patient sustained serious injuries and was experiencing respiratory distress," a statement from the Branson Fire Department said.

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According to officials, firefighters cleared a path through the area to establish a rope system to help move the hiker to a safer location.

  • Branson Fire Rescue set up a boat transport for an injured hiker.
    Image 1 of 2

    Branson Fire Rescue set up a boat transport for an injured hiker. (Branson MO Fire-Rescue / Facebook)

  • Mercy Lifeline helicopter arrives to transport an injured Missouri hiker.
    Image 2 of 2

    Mercy Lifeline helicopter arrives to transport an injured Missouri hiker. (Branson MO Fire-Rescue / Facebook)

Due to the remote location and the extent of the patient’s condition, rescue crews decided to transport the patient by water to a different location, where they could be transferred to a Mercy Lifeline helicopter for further care.

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"Please be mindful of changing terrain, stay on marked paths, wear appropriate footwear and let someone know your plans before heading out," officials said. "Taking a few extra precautions can make a significant difference in your safety."

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