New Jersey area rattled by magnitude 2.4 earthquake

PARAMUS ,N.J. — Northern New Jersey was rattled by a minor earthquake Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The magnitude 2.4 quake struck just after 1 p.m. local time and was centered just a mile outside of Paramus.

The quake had a depth of just under 5 miles, the USGS said.

There are no initial reports of any damage.

Friday's quake comes just 9 months after a much stronger 4.8 quake struck in northwestern New Jersey – the strongest quake in 240 years in New Jersey. Scientists have since discovered a new fault that may explain why that quake was felt stronger farther away in New York City than closer to the epicenter.

Seismologists say while quakes with low magnitudes may feel routine to those along the West Coast, they will be felt over a wider area in the East.

Mountains in the West are constantly being pushed up, leading to crushed rocks that don't transmit seismic energy as easily as more condensed, less seismically-disturbed ground in the East. So, an earthquake of the same size in the East will be felt over a much wider area than in the West.