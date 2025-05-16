See it: Alligator found 'chilling' in Florida storm drain during pipe inspection

OVIEDO, Fla. – Residents of one Florida town might be experiencing a sense of déjà vu after a routine inspection of their underground pipes yielded a familiar and scaly discovery.

City maintenance crews in Oviedo spotted an alligator just "chilling" Wednesday, seemingly unfazed by its subterranean surroundings.

"You loved him the first time around, and now he's back," the city said in a social media post along with a photo of the slightly bizarre reptile.

The encounter echoes a similar incident in 2023 (below), leaving many to wonder if the city has a recurring reptilian resident.

The city shared a video of the surprise welcome provided by their contractor, Shenandoah Construction. Although officials remain uncertain if this is the same alligator seen in the area previously, the city enthusiastically welcomed their unexpected resident.

"It's just as fun to watch," they said.

If you were wondering, the city clarified that the small creature wasn't trapped. The pipes are spacious and connect directly to the stormwater drains, allowing it to come and go freely.

"Also, the pipes were good," the city said. "No leaks."