Meet the NASA astronaut who peered into eye of hurricane from space

NASA Astronaut Matthew Dominick spoke to FOX Weather about how he photographs weather phenomena from the International Space Station.

The astrophotographer has been on the ISS since March, making a lap around the planet every 90 minutes. During that time, he has had a unique view of various weather events.

One of those events was Hurricane Beryl, a storm that peaked as a Category 4 hurricane in the Lesser Antilles in early July.

As Beryl roared in the Caribbean, Dominick had a view of the storm about 250 miles directly above it and captured breathtaking images.

"It was all kinds of weird feelings of trying to take a picture, looking straight down into the eye of the hurricane through one of the windows we have on the bottom of the space station," he said.

Other phenomena he has photographed include auroras during geomagnetic storms.

Dominick noted how he and his team on the ISS see nighttime every 90 minutes, which gives him the opportunity photograph the nighttime spectacle.

"The aurora down by Antarctica has been incredibly beautiful, and I've been able to take some great shots," he said. "That's just the tip of the iceberg for stuff we can see from the space station."

To see more of Dominick’s space photography and learn about his experiences on the ISS, be sure to follow him on X, formerly Twitter.