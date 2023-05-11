Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano seeing steady inflation at summit, flurries of earthquakes

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – The U.S. Geological Survey is monitoring Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano after the federal agency reported slow, steady inflation at the summit while a flurry of earthquakes has continued to rumble beneath it since the middle of April.

The USGS stressed that the volcano is not erupting, and no active lava has been seen at Kilauea since March 7. However, inflation at the summit of Kilauea is higher than the conditions observed before the Jan. 5 eruption, and additional earthquake flurries are possible.

4 CLASSIC TYPES OF VOLCANOES

Kilauea is considered one of the most active volcanoes on the planet.

Before the Jan. 5 eruption of the shield volcano, the last major eruption occurred in April 2018. The four-month eruption led to the collapse of part of the volcano and destroyed more than 700 homes.

WATCH LAVA FLOW IN THESE MESMERIZING VOLCANIC ERUPTIONS AROUND THE WORLD

next Image 1 of 16

prev next Image 2 of 16

prev next Image 3 of 16

prev next Image 4 of 16

prev next Image 5 of 16

prev next Image 6 of 16

prev next Image 7 of 16

prev next Image 8 of 16

prev next Image 9 of 16

prev next Image 10 of 16

prev next Image 11 of 16

prev next Image 12 of 16

prev next Image 13 of 16

prev next Image 14 of 16

prev next Image 15 of 16

prev Image 16 of 16

Shield volcanoes are typically the largest types of volcanoes on Earth and cover a broad swath of terrain.

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa and Kilauea are classic examples of shield volcanoes and are among the most active in the world.

Mauna Loa, the largest volcano on Earth, awoke from a 38-year slumber in November 2022 and continued erupting for about 12 days before the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said lava supplies to a fissure ceased, and sulfur dioxide emissions decreased to pre-eruption background levels.