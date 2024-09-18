World's rarest sea turtle finds hope in Florida after record-breaking nesting year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Kemp's ridley sea turtle, the smallest and most endangered sea turtle in the world, is making history in Florida.

Despite facing a myriad of challenges, including habitat loss, accidental capture in fishing gear and climate change, this tiny reptile is breaking nesting records, offering a beacon of hope for its survival, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

WORLD’S RAREST SEA TURTLE LAYS EGGS IN UNUSUAL PLACE ON TEXAS BEACH

According to the agency's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, statewide preliminary totals as of Aug. 31 showed a staggering 24 confirmed Kemp's ridley nests. This represents a significant increase from the 10 nests recorded last year and the eight nests recorded in 2022.

"We are happy to share that 2024 is shaping up to be a record-breaking year for Kemp’s ridley nests in Florida and for leatherback nesting on the Florida Gulf Coast," the institute said. "Additionally, loggerheads and leatherbacks had a good season, but green turtle nest numbers remain low."

SOMETHING TO SHELL-EBRATE: 26 REHABILITATED SEA TURTLES RELEASED BACK INTO THE ATLANTIC

While the decline in green turtle nesting numbers to 12,928 is notable, it is not unexpected or alarming to researchers, given their record-breaking 74,823 nests in 2023.

"A big thank you to all our partners involved in this incredible community science effort to monitor sea turtle nesting activity across the state," the agency added.

PICKLES THE SEA TURTLE BATTLES FOR SURVIVAL AFTER LIGHTNING HITS NEW JERSEY SANCTUARY

Daytime nesters: The unique tiny giant

Kemp's ridley sea turtles are the only sea turtle species that primarily nest during the day. They are also known for their synchronized mass nesting events, called "arribadas."

The tiny giants weigh only 85-100 pounds and measure 2-2.5 feet in length of shell. They were named for Richard M. Kemp, a fisherman interested in natural history who submitted the type specimen from Key West, Florida.

Kemp's ridley sea turtles are primarily found in the Gulf of Mexico and along the U.S. Atlantic coast, from Florida to New England. However, their range is not limited to these areas, as occasional sightings have been reported in the Azores, Morocco and the Mediterranean Sea, according to NOAA Fisheries.

SEA TURTLE NORMALLY FOUND ALONG US COAST WASHES ASHORE IN UK

Nesting season is between April and July. Females will lay two to three clutches each season, with 100 eggs per clutch.

Beyond Florida's shores, Kemp's ridley sea turtles can also be found nesting on beaches in South Texas.